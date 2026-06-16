Ernst & Young LLP taps Simpplr technology to redefine workforce change management

New solution integrates AI-driven communications, search and workforce insights to strengthen adoption and value across enterprises

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced the launch of the Transformation Experience, a new offering within the EY Workforce Platform (EYWP), including Simpplr technology. The solution combines the data-driven EY change management approach with Simpplr's AI-powered employee experience capabilities to improve workforce engagement and accelerate transformation adoption. The EY Workforce Platform connects transformation strategy to execution by integrating change, communications and learning into a unified experience.

By embedding Simpplr's AI-powered communications, search, workforce insights and analytics capabilities, EY teams can help clients deliver highly personalized and timely employee communications while turning real-time workforce sentiment into actionable business insights.

"Organizations often underestimate the human factors that determine whether transformations succeed," says Kim Billeter, EY Global People Consulting Leader. "Technology alone doesn't drive change; transformations are won or lost in the daily employee experience. With EY experience in strategic change management and Simpplr's AI capabilities, we are giving leaders the real-time insights needed to personalize communications, boost engagement and accelerate adoption."

"EY teams bring together the strategy, people and platform elements that drive successful change, and Simpplr is excited to help deliver this new offering," says Dhiraj Sharma, Founder and CEO of Simpplr. "Together, we will help organizations better listen to their workforce, deliver the right information at the right time and accelerate adoption at scale across complex, multi-wave transformations."

The EY Workforce Platform also accelerates the workforce layer of the EY.ai Value Blueprints — helping organizations define how humans and AI agents collaborate to upskill teams for AI-driven environments and scale AI capabilities to unlock new value, such as revenue streams, innovative business models and enhanced customer experiences. To learn more, visit EY.ai Value Blueprints.

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SOURCE EY