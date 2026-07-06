EY US announces Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 regional award winners

Recognizing the bold leaders who are shaping the future of their industries

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that winners have been named across all 17 regions of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Regional Awards program. For 41 years, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has celebrated the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most groundbreaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities.

The 2026 regional winners reflect an era of entrepreneurship defined by practical innovation and disciplined execution. Across essential industries, from healthcare, logistics and manufacturing to infrastructure and consumer products, companies are applying technology, data and AI to strengthen operations, improve delivery and modernize how business gets done. Their work demonstrates that innovation is increasingly embedded in the systems, services and sectors that businesses and consumers rely on every day.

Learn more about the 2026 US winners at ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year-us/regional-programs.

"Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes leaders who are building and scaling with purpose," said Anna Horndahl, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. "This year's winners are executing at a high level and creating meaningful impact in their industries. We are proud to recognize their achievements and welcome them into the EY entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Regional winners were selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs and other respected business leaders from across the US. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. The program recognizes original founders who built businesses from inception, visionary CEOs who transformed existing companies with innovation and family business leaders who modernized legacy models for future success.

All regional winners will be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in May 2027.

All regional and national winners become lifetime members of an esteemed community of award winners, with exclusive, continued access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by the full suite of EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

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This material has been prepared for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as accounting, tax, legal or professional advice. Please refer to your advisors for specific advice.

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SOURCE EY