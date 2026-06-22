ESI Announces Strategic Expansion to Support America's Next Generation of AI, Energy, and Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure

Idaho-based builder aligns operations and investments around the growing infrastructure demands reshaping the U.S. economy

BOISE, Idaho, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI announced today a strategic expansion and operational alignment initiative designed to support the rapidly growing infrastructure demands driven by artificial intelligence, energy modernization, advanced manufacturing, and mission-critical systems development across the United States.

The company is aligning its people, technology, and operations to meet what industry analysts describe as one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in modern history. The explosive growth of AI computing, semiconductor manufacturing, energy generation, and the critical water systems that support them is fueling this transformation.

"Construction is no longer cyclical; it is foundational to the future economy," said ESI's Vice President for Strategy and Growth Ben Davee. "The next decade will require builders who can deliver complex infrastructure at scale while maintaining the craftsmanship, discipline, and trust that customers depend on. ESI has spent years building that capability, and we are strategically positioning the company to meet this moment."

As part of the initiative, ESI is further aligning its business units and operational capabilities to support increasingly complex projects that span multiple industries and regions. The company's self-perform expertise across concrete, reinforcing, and other trade disciplines positions ESI to deliver the highly coordinated infrastructure projects that the advanced technology sectors demand.

The announcement reflects a long-term strategic focus on several rapidly expanding markets, including:

AI and hyperscale data center infrastructure

Semiconductor manufacturing facilities

Energy generation, grid modernization, and nuclear research infrastructure

Water and wastewater systems supporting industrial growth

Electric vehicle charging and distribution infrastructure

Mission-critical federal and enterprise facilities

Long before AI and advanced manufacturing became dominant national priorities, ESI and its sister company ESTECH were already delivering projects in these sectors across the country and internationally. That experience, company leaders say, gives ESI a unique operational advantage as demand accelerates.

According to BlackRock, global infrastructure investment tied to AI demand alone could reach

$10 trillion by 2033, driven largely by the need for expanded power generation, cooling capacity, water systems, and digital infrastructure.

"This is about more than company growth," said ESI CEO and President Neil Nelson. "America is entering a new era of industrial and technological development, and the infrastructure behind that future still

has to be physically built. Builders will play a critical role in keeping the American economy moving forward, and ESI intends to help lead that effort with discipline, innovation, and a long-term commitment to quality."

Alongside its expansion into advanced infrastructure markets, ESI emphasized its continued dedication to the customers and communities that built the company's foundation. ESI's nationally recognized retail and grocery construction programs continue to mature and are driving investments in workforce development, education partnerships, and community initiatives through ESI CARES.

The company is also investing in its teams to ensure they have the skills and expertise to serve customers in these spaces. Internally, upgraded enterprise systems, stronger data infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-enabled workflows are being designed to improve operational efficiency and customer service without replacing the expertise of skilled construction professionals. Externally, ESI continues to partner with organizations that champion workforce development, hands-on training, and community initiatives that provide opportunities for new and transitioning workers in this new economy.

"We are not pursuing growth for growth's sake," Nelson added. "We are building intentionally for the future. With the right people, the right systems, and the right partnerships, we can deliver the infrastructure that the next generation will need to live, work, and thrive."

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About ESI:

Founded in 1973, Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) is the largest privately owned general contracting, construction management, and design-build firm in Idaho. ESI has earned a reputation for excellence in commercial construction across a variety of market sectors including industrial, office, healthcare, federal, multi-family, public works, retail projects, and more. For more details and to learn more about ESI, visit https://esiconstruction.com .

ESI Point of Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI)