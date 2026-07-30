How Neil Nelson Helped Build ESI Construction Into One of the Northwest's Largest Contractors

BOISE, Idaho, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Idaho Business Review named Neil Nelson a 2026 CEO of Influence, the recognition reflected a career spent helping build more than construction projects. Over three decades, Nelson has played a key role in transforming ESI Construction from a small regional contractor into one of the Northwest's largest and most diversified construction companies, while maintaining a focus on workforce development, community investment, and long-term growth.

For Nelson, leadership has always been rooted in a simple principle: success starts with people.

From Montana Ranches to Construction Leadership

Long before leading a company of more than 1,000 employees, Nelson learned the value of hard work on his family's ranch in Montana. The experience taught lessons in responsibility, perseverance, and accountability that would later shape his leadership style.

When he joined ESI in the 1990s, the company was still in its early stages. With a small team and a limited portfolio of commercial projects, ESI was focused on establishing itself in a competitive industry. Over the following decades, the company navigated economic downturns, changing market conditions, and significant growth opportunities.

Today, ESI delivers projects across a broad range of sectors, including commercial construction, advanced technology facilities, education, and mission-critical environments. While rooted in the Intermountain West, the company now delivers projects across the country—from California to South Carolina—and supports mission-critical work through its Virginia office, extending its reach internationally each year. ESI's growth and reputation have also earned national recognition, including being named Engineering News-Record's Intermountain West Contractor of the Year. The company's growth mirrors the evolution of the construction industry itself, requiring adaptability, innovation, and a commitment to developing talent at every level.

Building a Company Through Its People

While project portfolios and revenue growth often define business success, Nelson points to something else as ESI's greatest achievement: its people.

Many of the company's leaders began their careers in field and operational roles before advancing into management positions. Creating opportunities for employees to grow professionally has been a consistent priority throughout Nelson's tenure.

That commitment has become increasingly important as the construction industry faces workforce shortages and growing demand for skilled professionals. ESI has responded by investing in training, mentorship, and career development initiatives designed to prepare employees for long-term success.

Programs such as the ESI Academy provide structured opportunities for professional growth, while leadership development efforts help prepare future generations of company leaders. These initiatives reflect a broader belief that sustainable growth depends on creating pathways for employees to build meaningful careers.

The approach has helped foster a culture where advancement is earned through performance, experience, and a willingness to learn—values that have remained central to ESI's identity as the company has expanded.

Investing in Communities Alongside Construction Projects

Under Nelson's leadership, ESI's growth has been accompanied by a commitment to giving back to the communities where employees live and work.

The company has expanded its community engagement efforts through initiatives such as the ESI CARES Foundation, supporting charitable organizations, educational programs, and community development efforts throughout the region.

These investments reflect ESI's "Everyone Succeeds Together."

For Nelson, community involvement is not separate from business success. Strong communities create opportunities for businesses to grow, and successful businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the communities that support them.

That philosophy has shaped ESI's approach to workforce development, education, and industry partnerships.

Supporting the Next Generation of Construction Leaders

One of Nelson's most significant contributions extends beyond ESI itself.

As a graduate of Boise State University's Construction Management program, he has remained actively engaged in supporting construction education and workforce development. His efforts have helped strengthen the connection between industry and higher education while creating opportunities for students preparing to enter the profession.

That commitment culminated in a multi-million-dollar gift supporting the new ESI Construction Management Building at Boise State University, scheduled to open in 2026. The facility will help prepare future construction professionals while reinforcing Idaho's position as a leader in construction education and workforce development.

The investment reflects Nelson's belief that the future of the industry depends on developing talented professionals who are prepared to meet increasingly complex challenges.

Leadership That Creates Lasting Impact

Recognition as a CEO of Influence highlights Nelson's contributions as a business leader, but the impact of his work can be measured in other ways as well.

It can be seen in the employees who have advanced their careers within ESI, the projects that have supported economic growth throughout the region, the students preparing to enter the construction industry, and the communities strengthened through charitable and educational investments.

As ESI continues to grow its national presence and expand into new markets, Nelson's leadership remains focused on the same priorities that have guided the company for decades: investing in people, creating opportunities, and building organizations capable of long-term success.

Those principles have helped transform ESI from a small contractor into one of the Northwest's leading construction firms. More importantly, they have helped create opportunities that will continue to benefit employees, communities, and the industry for years to come.

About ESI:

Founded in 1973, Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) is the largest privately owned general contracting, construction management, and design-build firm in Idaho. ESI has earned a reputation for excellence in commercial construction across a variety of market sectors including industrial, office, healthcare, federal, multi-family, public works, retail projects, and more. For more details and to learn more about ESI, visit https://esiconstruction.com.

ESI Point of Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI)