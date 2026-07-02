eSleuth AI is Pleased to Announce a Partnership with Arizona's Eloy Police Department to Deploy eSleuth's Enterprise AI Investigative Platform for Law Enforcement Investigations

The partnership, funded through opioid settlement dollars, will give investigators access to thousands of AI Special Agents and AI case-solving tools to enhance their investigative capabilities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSleuth AI, the enterprise-AI investigative platform for law enforcement, today announced a five-year partnership with the Eloy Police Department in Arizona, funded through Opioid Settlement Funds, to better support opioid-related investigations, overdose trend analysis, identification of at-risk individuals, referrals to treatment resources, and criminal investigations related to illicit drug trafficking and associated crimes occurring within the community.

eSleuth AI gives investigators access to thousands of AI agents that analyze data from across the department's Records Management Systems, Computer-Aided Dispatch, evidence.com and other systems. These virtual agents then surface leads and suspect patterns linked to crimes that would be difficult to identify manually. The platform also flags individuals who interact with law enforcement and may need opioid use disorder treatment, helping connect them to treatment, diversion programs, or support services at the earliest point of contact.

"As Chief of Police, I am committed to ensuring our officers have every available tool to protect our community," said Chief Sergio Banales, Eloy Police Department. "eSleuth's AI-powered platform serves as a force multiplier for our 32-officer department, enabling us to solve crimes more efficiently, identify and address opioid-related trends, and transform complex data into actionable intelligence that enhances public safety. This platform will assist our investigators by identifying patterns and investigative leads, and all investigative decisions and enforcement actions will remain the responsibility of our sworn personnel."

"We are very excited to begin this partnership with Chief Banales and the Eloy Police Department. This demonstrates our ability to support crime reduction efforts not only in large metropolitan police departments but also help to empower smaller agencies with the tools they need to enhance public safety and better serve their communities." said Robert Batty, chief executive officer of eSleuth AI.

The Arizona Opioid Settlement Agreement requires settlement funds to be expended on approved opioid-abatement purposes. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, "Primer on Spending Funds from the Opioid Litigation," identifies treatment during justice-system contact as one of the most effective ways to reduce overdose deaths and recidivism.

About eSleuth AI

eSleuth is an enterprise AI investigative platform that gives law enforcement a team of Virtual Investigators — AI Special Agents that continuously analyze case data, surface connections and leads, and prioritize cases through a solvability matrix score. Every output carries a full chain-of-custody audit trail and meets CJIS compliance standards. Learn more at www.esleuth.ai

SOURCE eSleuth AI