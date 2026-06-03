eSleuth AI Names International Cold Case Expert and Retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy to Advisory Board

The man who wrote the book and the methodology on solving cold cases joins eSleuth, Inc to help bring AI to law enforcement investigations

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSleuth, Inc., the AI-driven investigative platform putting the power of advanced data analysis and machine learning directly in the hands of law enforcement investigators, today announced the appointment of Joe D. Kennedy, internationally recognized cold case expert and retired Special Agent-in-Charge of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Carolinas Field Office, to its Advisory Board. Kennedy brings 28 years of frontline investigative experience and a globally adopted cold case methodology that makes him a natural fit for a platform built to solve the cases that have gone unanswered the longest.

"Cold cases go cold for three main reasons: not enough people, not enough time, and too much data to process manually. AI changes all three of those variables at once," said Joe D. Kennedy, Advisory Board Member, eSleuth, Inc. "I've spent my career building methodologies to solve the unsolvable. eSleuth AI is the platform that can take those methodologies to scale."

International Cold Case Expert and Retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy Joins eSleuth AI Advisory Board Post this

"Joe Kennedy took the science of cold case investigation and turned it into a repeatable methodology that agencies around the world now use," said Robert Batty, CEO of eSleuth, Inc. "His experience will help us ensure our platform delivers real investigative value on the cases that matter most."

Over a 28-year NCIS career spanning assignments across the U.S., Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and active combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, Kennedy served as primary architect and first program manager of the internationally acclaimed NCIS Cold Case Homicide Unit, writing the investigative methodology and protocol now adopted by law enforcement agencies around the globe.

Since retiring in 2014, Kennedy founded the Carolinas Cold Case Coalition, co-authored Solving Cold Cases: Investigation Techniques and Protocol, and serves as a core team expert for the Starz TV series Wrong Man and an expert witness for homicide investigations nationwide. He holds an MPA from Georgetown University and participated in executive education at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Kennedy's appointment further deepens eSleuth AI's advisory bench of nationally recognized law enforcement and forensic science leaders, including Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, former Secret Service Director Julia A. Pierson, and former ATF Acting Director Kenneth E. Melson, at a pivotal moment in the company's growth, as agencies nationwide look to AI-powered platforms to extend investigative capacity and deploy their teams where they can have the greatest impact.

About eSleuth, Inc. eSleuth, Inc. is an AI-driven investigative platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate investigative best practices and generate actionable leads in seconds. Its suite of CJIS-compliant tools helps investigators evaluate evidence, identify suspects, connect related cases, and prioritize resources.

SOURCE eSleuth AI