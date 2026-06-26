Esquire Bank Named #1 Best Law Firm Funding Provider in The Recorder's "Best Of" Survey

Esquire Bank Inducted Into Hall of Fame Following Multiple Years of Top-Three Rankings

JERICHO, N.Y., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank") (collectively "Esquire"), today announced that it has been named the #1 Best Law Firm Funding Provider in The Recorder's 2026 "Best Of" survey. The Bank also earned Hall of Fame status, a distinction reserved for companies that have ranked among the top three in the survey for three or more of the past four years.

The Recorder's annual "Best Of" survey recognizes the top providers serving California's legal community. Voted on by attorneys, in-house counsel, judges, law firms and legal department administrators, Esquire's first-place ranking reflects the legal profession's confidence and support while underscoring Esquire's longstanding commitment to addressing the unique needs and wants of plaintiff law firms.

"California is home to one of the nation's most active and sophisticated legal markets, and plaintiff law firms across the state require a financial partner that understand their business' unique and changing demands." said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

"Plaintiff law firms in California represent one of the most dynamic and high-growth opportunities in our national strategy. Our Los Angeles branch and business development officers have the expertise and relationships needed to compete at the highest level in this market. The Recorder's 2026 "Best Of" recognitions clearly reflect our strong relationships, trust, and brand recognition in the California legal community." said Ari Kornhaber, Co-Founder, Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate Development.

To view the full list of award recipients please click here .

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.:

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.