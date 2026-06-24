Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. and Signature Bancorporation Inc. Receive Stockholder Approvals for Merger

JERICHO, N.Y. and ROSEMONT, Ill., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) ("Esquire"), the parent company of Esquire Bank, National Association and Signature Bancorporation, Inc. ("Signature"), the parent company of Signature Bank, announced today the receipt of their respective stockholder approvals in connection with the proposed merger of Signature with and into Esquire. On June 9, 2026, Esquire and Signature issued a joint press release announcing the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger.

Having received all required regulatory and stockholder approvals, the closing of the proposed merger is anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

About Signature Bancorporation, Inc.

Signature Bancorporation, Inc. is the parent company of Signature Bank, a business-focused bank headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Founded in 2006, Signature Bank is dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions to middle-market businesses. Signature Bank serves a diverse range of business clients — including law firms, medical practices, manufacturers, technology firms, and professional service firms — through a comprehensive suite of commercial lending, treasury management, SBA lending, wealth management, and fraud protection services, delivered through a combination of relationship-based banking and innovative financial technology. For more information, visit www.signaturebank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Esquire's and Signature's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding the proposed transaction, revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of probable losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction; the expected cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Esquire and Signature do not assume any duty, and do not undertake, to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Esquire and Signature. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Esquire and Signature and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of the control of the parties. Caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Esquire or Signature; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the ability of Esquire and Signature to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of Esquire; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Esquire and Signature do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Signature's operations and those of Esquire; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; Esquire's and Signature's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by Esquire's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of Esquire and Signature to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on the companies or the proposed transaction and other factors that may affect future results of Esquire and Signature; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Esquire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Esquire's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and other reports Esquire files with the SEC.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.