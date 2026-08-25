Esquire Financial Holdings Ranks #3 Among Top-Performing U.S. Banks in Bank Director's 2026 RankingBanking

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) ("Esquire"), the parent company for Esquire Bank, National Association, today announced that it ranked third among the top-performing publicly traded U.S. banks in Bank Director's 2026 RankingBanking.

Bank Director's annual RankingBanking evaluates the 300 largest publicly traded U.S. banks based on four measures of profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality: return on average tangible common equity, return on average total assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets, and nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate owned. The rankings were compiled by Piper Sandler & Co. using calendar year 2025 results.

In addition to achieving industry-leading financial results in 2025, Esquire continued to invest in its national growth strategy, completing its merger with Signature Bancorporation, Inc. (the parent company of Signature Bank of Chicago or collectively "Signature") on August 1, 2026, extending its commercial banking presence into the highly desirable Chicago and broader Midwest markets.

"This recognition reinforces the strength of Esquire's national business models and the strong financial performance we have achieved by serving markets historically underserved by traditional financial institutions," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We entered 2026 from a position of strength, and the Signature merger positions the combined company for continued industry-leading growth, performance metrics and enhanced success in the highly desirable Midwest and Chicago metropolitan markets as well as nationally."

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.:

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York, Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York, Los Angeles and Chicago metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.