Estee Preciado of Salt Security Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API and agentic security company, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Estee Preciado, Head of Global Alliances on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Since joining Salt Security, Estee Preciado has played an integral role in building and advancing the company's global alliance strategy during one of the most pivotal periods in Salt's history. As Head of Global Alliances, Estee is responsible for developing and deepening the partner relationships that extend Salt's reach across the enterprise security market. She brings a rare combination of strategic thinking and hands-on execution to her work, earning the trust of partners and internal teams alike. In a role that combines business development, partner success, and go-to-market strategy, Estee has quickly established herself as a driving force in Salt's channel community. Her ability to build meaningful, results-oriented relationships reflects the values Salt Security brings to every partnership it cultivates.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

"We are incredibly proud to see Estee recognized on CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel list," said Michael Nicosia, Co-Founder & COO at Salt Security . "In her time at Salt, Estee has made an immediate and lasting impact on our global alliances program. She brings energy, integrity, and genuine commitment to every partner relationship she builds, and this recognition is a reflection of the leader she is every day. The channel community is better for having her in it."

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About

Salt Security is the leading API and agentic security company, protecting the world's most innovative enterprises from API and AI agent attacks. The Salt Security API Protection Platform secures the full agentic ecosystem—discovering all APIs, agents, and MCP connections; stopping attacks in real time; and eliminating vulnerabilities before they reach production. Salt Security was founded in 2016 and is backed by Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Tenaya Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Advent International, and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.saltsecurity.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

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The Channel Company

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SOURCE Salt Security