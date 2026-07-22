Salt Security Launches in Australia with Local Infrastructure and Dedicated Sales Team

Salt Security announces its official entry into the Australian market, bringing local AWS-hosted infrastructure and a dedicated in-country team to meet growing enterprise demand for agentic and API security across the Asia-Pacific region.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SYDNEY, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leader in Agentic and API Security, today announced its official launch in Australia, marking the company's first dedicated Asia-Pacific presence. The launch includes locally hosted infrastructure deployed within Amazon Web Services' Sydney region and a growing in-country sales and technical team, giving Australian enterprises access to Salt's Agentic Security Platform with data processed and stored within Australian borders.

Salt Security Invests in Australia with local infrastructure and dedicated sales team

The Australian launch reflects growing enterprise demand across the region for security solutions capable of governing the rapidly expanding deployment of AI agents, MCP servers, and APIs in production environments. Salt Security's Agentic Security Platform has already demonstrated strong adoption across Australian enterprise customers through the company's global coverage network, and the local presence formalizes that momentum with in-country support and infrastructure.

The AWS Sydney deployment addresses a core requirement for Australian enterprise and government buyers: the ability to keep security data within Australian borders. Rather than routing sensitive API traffic and security telemetry to overseas infrastructure, Australian customers of Salt Security can now operate entirely within a locally hosted environment, simplifying data governance and supporting compliance with Australian data handling requirements.

"Australia is one of the fastest-growing markets for agentic AI deployment in the Asia-Pacific region, and Australian enterprises are asking the same questions their counterparts in the US and UK are asking: how do we get full visibility into what our AI agents are doing, what they can reach, and whether their behavior is legitimate? The local infrastructure and team mean we can answer those questions with in-country presence, in-country data, and in-country support."

Michael Nicosia, COO and Co-founder, Salt Security

Local Infrastructure and In-Country Presence

The Australian launch represents a full market commitment from Salt Security, combining locally hosted infrastructure with a dedicated in-country sales and technical team.

Salt Security's Agentic Security Platform is now deployed within AWS's ap-southeast-2 region in Sydney, ensuring that Australian customer data is processed and stored within Australia. This addresses data residency requirements common across Australian enterprise procurement, particularly in financial services, healthcare, and government sectors.

Supporting the infrastructure launch, Salt Security has established an in-country sales and solutions team in Australia, providing Australian enterprises with local relationship management, technical support, and proof-of-concept delivery. The team is actively expanding as the company scales its Asia-Pacific presence.

Salt Security's Agentic Security Platform gives enterprises full visibility and governance across the Agentic Security Graph: the connected layers of LLMs, MCP servers, APIs, and integrated enterprise systems through which AI agents take action. The platform discovers all agents and MCP servers operating in an environment, monitors API behavior against behavioral baselines, and provides the posture management and audit trail that enterprise security and compliance teams require.

"Australian enterprises are deploying AI at a pace that their security infrastructure has not yet caught up with. We are seeing organizations with significant MCP server deployments they did not know existed and AI agents operating with access nobody reviewed. The combination of local infrastructure and a local team means Australian customers can close that gap with the same platform their global counterparts are using, without data leaving the country."

Roey Eliyahu, CEO and Co-founder, Salt Security

About the Australian Market

Australia is a priority market for Salt Security's Asia-Pacific expansion. The country's enterprise technology sector has been among the fastest adopters of AI coding assistants and agentic workflows in the region, and Australian regulators including the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) have been active in issuing guidance on AI governance and cybersecurity requirements. Salt Security's local presence positions the company to support Australian organizations as both AI adoption and regulatory expectations continue to accelerate.

Availability

Salt Security's Agentic Security Platform is available to Australian customers today through the locally hosted AWS Sydney infrastructure. Organizations interested in evaluating the platform can request a demo at salt.security. For Australian enterprise and partner inquiries, contact the local team directly through the Salt Security website. www.saltsecurity.com.

About Salt Security

Salt Security is the leading Agentic and API Security company, protecting the world's most innovative enterprises from AI agent and API attacks. The Salt Security Agentic Security Platform secures the full agentic ecosystem, discovering all agents, MCP connections, and APIs, stopping attacks in real time, and eliminating vulnerabilities before they reach production. Salt Security was founded in 2016 and is backed by Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Tenaya Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Advent International, and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.saltsecurity.com.

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SOURCE Salt Security