e‑STORAGE to Deliver 426 MWh of Energy Storage in Florida

KITCHENER, ON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, its energy storage solutions business, has entered into a supply agreement with an electric utility in Florida to deliver a 95 MW/426 MWh (DC) battery energy storage system (BESS). The battery installation is planned for the second half of 2027, with commercial operation targeted for early 2028. e-STORAGE will provide its proprietary 'SolBank' battery pack powered by its lithium-Ion phosphate-based battery cells, all produced at Canadian Solar's manufacturing facilities, giving the customer full supply chain visibility and compliance.

Under the agreement, e-STORAGE will deliver a complete, integrated BESS solution, combining 5 MWh SolBank 3.0 battery packs, along with the power conversion systems and energy management system. Once operational, the 426 MWh project will dispatch stored energy during peak demand periods, helping the utility lower energy costs. The project marks e-STORAGE's entry into Florida — a market where rapid solar growth and rising seasonal peak demands are making large-scale storage central to grid reliability.

Jeff Roy, President of e-STORAGE, said: "Florida is one of the fastest-growing storage markets in the U.S., and we're glad to support our customer with capacity at this scale. The project deepens e-STORAGE's presence in a strategically important market and further demonstrates e-STORAGE's capabilities in delivering fully integrated energy storage solutions for demanding power management applications."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects — delivering solar, storage, system integration and long-term operation under a single accountable partner. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. In North America, Canadian Solar operates local manufacturing to meet tariff and compliance requirements and safeguard on-schedule project delivery. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About e-STORAGE

e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage systems (BESS) spanning battery cells, battery PACKs, power conversion systems (PCS), energy management systems (EMS) and system integration. It also provides comprehensive EPC services and full-lifecycle station operation and asset management, helping customers improve grid operations across the project lifecycle. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "future", "ongoing", "continue", "intend", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "guidance", "believe", "estimate", "is/are likely to" or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Canadian Solar Inc. Investor Relations Contact

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

e-STORAGE MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.