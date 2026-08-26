Estuary Rewrites Its Runtime for Agents at Enterprise Scale

Data that moves in real time rarely arrives all at once, meaning operational systems and agents can act on incomplete information. With its new runtime, Estuary offers customers transactional integrity at higher speed and data volumes, so those systems can act autonomously.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Estuary, the leading data integration platform for streaming, change data capture (CDC), and batch, today announced a new version of its runtime, rewritten in Rust to deliver consistent, complete data in real time and at massive scale. The runtime is built for agents and operational systems to act without human intervention.

Adoption of agents is nearly universal but shallow: 83% of organizations are using agents to some degree, yet only 10% report widespread use, according to a 2026 survey of 300 data and technology executives by MIT Technology Review Insights. Legacy systems are a leading reason why: 52% say they prevent agents from making decisions at speed. But speed alone isn't the constraint: nearly half of executives surveyed don't trust the relevance and accuracy of their AI agents' decisions.

"The problem wasn't speed, it was trust. We needed data that was there when we needed it," said Julia Zhang, Senior Software Engineer at Together AI, a cloud platform for training and running open-source models. The company moved its inference event data onto Estuary and now streams it in real time into its data warehouse, where inference logs land complete.

"Data teams have had to choose between speed and transactional integrity for as long as this category has existed," said David Yaffe, CEO and co-founder of Estuary. "Now they get pipelines that do both, at any scale, which matters more now than ever because the systems consuming this data are no longer just people looking at dashboards. They're AI agents and operational systems taking action in real time, and those systems need a complete picture, not just a quick one."

Estuary's durable, replayable log has always given customers exactly-once processing without trading away speed. Related changes are committed together, and downstream systems see complete transactions or nothing at all. What's new is the range over which that guarantee holds: from milliseconds to hours, and from kilobytes to hundreds of petabytes without tuning. That range is what an agent needs: the same data flow reacts in milliseconds one moment and absorbs a bulk load the next.

"Data teams today run the full spectrum: millisecond-latency streams, multi-terabyte daily flows, OLAP and OLTP workloads, complex transformations, and now data-driven agentic workflows on top of all of it," said Johnny Graettinger, CTO and co-founder of Estuary. "The new runtime raises the bar on both fronts: stronger end-to-end guarantees, delivered at higher throughput, with no configuration fiddling and no pipeline nannying."

Benefits of the new runtime:

Agents act on the whole picture, never part of it. Transactions stay intact end to end, regardless of volume or speed. A downstream system never sees half of a transaction.

Transactions stay intact end to end, regardless of volume or speed. A downstream system never sees half of a transaction. Holds up at any volume, without the upkeep. Each worker sustains up to 200 GB per hour, and more workers can be added as volume grows, for essentially unlimited scale.

Each worker sustains up to 200 GB per hour, and more workers can be added as volume grows, for essentially unlimited scale. See where your data stands, and decide when it moves. Every destination now reports how far behind it is, in bytes and in time. Sync cadence is now set in the runtime, so you can tune it more precisely and coordinate with third-party systems.

Every destination now reports how far behind it is, in bytes and in time. Sync cadence is now set in the runtime, so you can tune it more precisely and coordinate with third-party systems. Progress continues when destinations are down. Your pipelines continue preparing transactions when a destination system is having issues and resume delivery as soon as it's back up.

New pipelines run on it by default; existing pipelines are moving over with no customer action required.

Enterprise data was built for the people querying it; Estuary makes it just as useful to the downstream systems acting on it.

For a technical breakdown of how Estuary maintains transactional integrity across parallel workers, download the whitepaper.

Try Estuary today with a free trial. For more information, visit estuary.dev.

About Estuary

Estuary is the right-time data integration platform, consolidating streaming, change data capture, and batch into one managed system. It delivers complete, current data to the agents, operational systems, and dashboards that depend on it, with predictable pricing and flexible deployment options. Learn more at estuary.dev.

Press contact

Meredith Stowe

Estuary

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 347-891-2483

SOURCE Estuary Technologies, Inc.