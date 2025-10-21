Estuary Raises $17M Series A to Power AI for Enterprises with Right-Time Data Movement

Enterprises building AI-powered applications are stuck with fragmented data stacks, brittle DIY pipelines, costly batch tools, or fragile streaming-first systems. Batch pipelines introduce hours of latency, while streaming stacks are powerful but brittle, expensive, and require heavy operations. This results in spiraling costs, complexity, outages, and AI projects stalling when fresh data isn't available.

Estuary's platform solves this problem by merging real-time and batch data movement so organizations can capture, transform, and sync data continuously across their entire stack in one place. With Estuary, enterprises cut spend by 40–60%, accelerate time-to-market for streaming solutions, and gain fine-grained control over latency and deployment, whether SaaS, private plane, or Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) The result: dependable, affordable data that's synchronized at the right time for every workflow.

"Data integration has long meant stitching together multiple vendors and making painful tradeoffs," said David Yaffe, co-founder and CEO of Estuary. "We built Estuary to eliminate those compromises. By unifying batch and streaming, and letting customers dial latency anywhere from sub-second to scheduled, we give enterprises dependable pipelines that fuel analytics, operations, and AI at lower cost."

"This raise allows us to accelerate toward a future where pipelines simply work, where data moves when and how teams need it, powering both today's analytics and AI," Yaffe added.

As enterprises race to adopt AI, the need for dependable, fresh data has never been greater. Most legacy systems are either brittle DIY pipelines or costly vendor stacks that lack flexibility. Estuary Flow bridges this gap, offering:

One platform for all data movement : Replace CDC, batch, and streaming tools with a single managed platform.





: Replace CDC, batch, and streaming tools with a single managed platform. Right-time performance : Control data latency like a dial: sub-second, near real-time, or batch, aligning cost and speed with workload needs.





: Control data latency like a dial: sub-second, near real-time, or batch, aligning cost and speed with workload needs. Enterprise-grade reliability & control : Exactly-once semantics, deterministic recovery, targeted backfills, and flexible deployment (SaaS, BYOC, or private data plane).





: Exactly-once semantics, deterministic recovery, targeted backfills, and flexible deployment (SaaS, BYOC, or private data plane). Predictable, lower TCO : 40-60% cost savings vs. MAR-based models, with throughput or flat-fee pricing options.





: 40-60% cost savings vs. MAR-based models, with throughput or flat-fee pricing options. Partner-level support: Rapid connector delivery, SLAs, and hands-on guidance for mission-critical workloads.

"For AI systems like ours, freshness of data is everything. Estuary gives us sub-second latency without the complexity of maintaining streaming infrastructure ourselves. That reliability means our teams can focus on advancing AI models instead of pipelines," said YuTong (Julia) Zhang, Senior Software Engineer at Together AI.

"Estuary has been a pleasure to work with and has significantly modernized our data infrastructure, delivering real-time and scalable processes that will significantly impact company-wide operations. Every data-driven organization should be looking at Estuary today," said Andrew Woelfel, Senior Manager, Data Engineering and Analytics at Xometry.

Customers across finance, healthcare, logistics, and SaaS already rely on Estuary to consolidate stacks, cut costs, and modernize their data infrastructure.

"M13 is excited to back Estuary as they redefine enterprise data movement," said M13's Managing Partner Karl Alomar. "Having scaled DigitalOcean from startup to global infrastructure provider, I've seen firsthand how critical dependable, cost-predictable systems are for enterprises. Estuary's 'right-time' approach, unifying batch and streaming with BYOC flexibility, solves enterprises' complexity and compliance challenges, modernizes data stacks and lays the foundation for AI-driven workloads."

With this Series A, Estuary will expand engineering, product, and go-to-market teams to scale its enterprise roadmap and global reach.

About Estuary

Estuary is the right-time data platform that replaces fragmented data stacks by consolidating CDC, streaming, batch, and pipelines into a single managed system. With Estuary, enterprises gain predictable pricing and fine-grained control over latency with flexible deployment options - all in one platform.

