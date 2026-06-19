ETOE Launches Dolphin 2 Portable RGB Triple-Laser Projector with Google TV

BERLIN, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETOE today announced the pre-sale launch of the Dolphin 2, a portable RGB triple-laser projector designed to deliver versatile big-screen entertainment across home, outdoor, and travel scenarios.

Combining RGB triple-laser technology, certified Google TV, AI-assisted auto alignment, and a built-in battery, the Dolphin 2 brings a cinematic viewing experience in a compact design.

Cinema-Grade RGB Triple-Laser Performance

Powered by RGB triple-laser technology, the Dolphin 2 delivers 800 lumens of brightness and 110% BT.2020 color gamut coverage for vivid colors, enhanced contrast, and improved visual depth. Supporting native 1080p Full HD resolution with 4K decoding, it is designed for movies, streaming, gaming, and live sports.

With growing demand for large-screen entertainment during the football season, Dolphin 2 enables immersive viewing experiences for family gatherings, outdoor entertainment, and travel scenarios.

Google TV with Native Streaming Ecosystem

The Dolphin 2 integrates certified Google TV, providing access to more than 10,000 apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+, without requiring external streaming devices.

Equipped with the MT9630 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage, the system supports smooth navigation and reliable streaming performance.

True Portability with Built-In Battery

Built for maximum mobility, the Dolphin 2 features a 54Wh built-in battery supporting up to two hours of playback, and doubles as a power bank. An integrated adjustable stand supports a tilt range from -40° to 76°, enabling flexible projection onto walls or ceilings.

Intelligent Setup with AI Auto Alignment

To simplify setup, ETOE's AI-powered Quad Auto-Align technology automates focus, keystone correction, screen fitting, and obstacle avoidance.

For audio, dual 5W speakers with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus support deliver a more immersive audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

The ETOE Dolphin 2 pre-sale runs from June 15 to June 28, 2026, exclusively through the official ETOE website.

Pricing details include:

MSRP: €899

Early Bird Price: €799

Initial shipping targets the United States and selected European markets, including Germany, France, and Poland.

About ETOE

ETOE is a smart projection technology company specializing in portable entertainment solutions. Led by veteran Jeric Li, former head of Anker's projection division, it brings extensive expertise in optical engineering.

As one of the first LCD projector brands with Google TV authorization, ETOE has established a strong presence in markets, including Japan and the United States.

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