ETS Acquires ACT, Expanding Pathways to Opportunity Across America

PRINCETON, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS announced today that it is acquiring ACT, one of the most widely recognized names in college and career readiness. This move combines the strengths of two mission-driven measurement organizations to address the significant challenges facing American education. Together, ETS and ACT will deliver solutions to help individuals learn, demonstrate skills, and connect to jobs in a dynamic economy being radically reshaped by AI.

"Every student deserves a strong education, a fair shot at college, and a path to a good job," said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS. "Together with ACT, we're determined to serve students and parents along with educators and states by expanding access to education and job opportunities across America."

ETS and ACT share a common purpose to deliver high quality, evidence-based solutions that go beyond testing, to support learning, signal progress, and power pathways from school to career. With ACT, the ETS commitment – readying 100M+ people for the next generation of jobs – comes to life in a more connected way across all 50 states.

ACT brings deep relationships with states and districts across the country as a trusted brand in K–12 and higher education. Their workforce readiness portfolio anchored by WorkKeys is used by millions of job seekers and employers nationwide. Together, both ETS and ACT enable millions of people each year to validate their workplace expertise, demonstrate their skills for higher education, achieve their personal development goals and improve their livelihood.

"Becoming part of ETS will allow us to take what we've built and scale it within a broader vision for readiness," said Steve Tapp, CEO of ACT. "Joining ETS gives us the platform to fulfill our mission at a scale we couldn't reach alone. This is about more students getting the guidance they deserve, and more of them finding their way forward with confidence."

In recent years, ETS has accelerated its impact by staying firmly focused on enabling future readiness for learners everywhere. ETS has been making investments across K–12, higher education, credentialing and AI-enabled measurement capabilities.

In the near term, ACT customers and partners will see no disruption to the products or services they rely on today. ACT will have immediate access to ETS's expertise in measurement, innovation and other capabilities.

About ETS

ETS is an education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. Our mission – advancing the science of measurement to power human progress – ensures our focus to enable everyone, everywhere, to demonstrate their skills and chart their path to future readiness for life. We are committed to readying 100M+ people for the next generation of jobs. Discover how we expand our worldwide impact at www.ets.org

ETS was assisted by the law firms of Vinson & Elkins (NY) as transaction counsel and Patterson Belknap (NY) as exempt organization counsel.

About ACT

ACT is a mission-driven organization guiding every learner, along every pathway, every time. Grounded in over 65 years of research, ACT provides a variety of assessments, research and information to help individuals, families, K–12 schools, states, colleges, and businesses make better decisions for a better tomorrow.

SOURCE ETS