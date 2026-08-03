ETS Launches Praxis Foundations, a Next-Generation Solutions Suite for Educator Readiness

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS announced today the launch of Praxis Foundations, a next-generation educator readiness solutions suite that expands how educator preparation programs and school districts understand and support teachers.

Praxis Foundations offers early insights into the academic readiness, professional dispositions, durable skills and AI literacy of educators. These elements combine in a flexible, modular solutions suite that supports teacher success, provides meaningful insights for program effectiveness and continuous improvement, and better prepares educators for today's classrooms. Praxis Foundations is designed to equip teachers to meet evolving classroom needs and support retention while laying the foundation for long-term growth and development.

"Educator success requires a rich understanding of the skills and attributes that contribute to classroom readiness," said Vince Dean, Associate Vice President of Praxis at ETS. "Praxis Foundations provides a multi-dimensional view with research-backed tools that address key indicators rarely addressed in structured ways through traditional preparation programs or alternative pathways. This gives faculty and district leaders data to target professional learning and match new teachers with mentors."

Designed to holistically support teacher development, Praxis Foundations aligns with proven frameworks for effective teaching and workforce readiness. Through four integrated components, the solutions suite generates insights that are directly applicable and research-informed:

Academic Content Modules strengthen foundational knowledge in reading, writing and mathematics, verifying that candidates have the requisite academic skills appropriate for teaching

strengthen foundational knowledge in reading, writing and mathematics, verifying that candidates have the requisite academic skills appropriate for teaching Personal Skills and Qualities (PSQ) Inventory provides insight into professional dispositions associated with educator success, including collaboration, dependability, composure and resourcefulness

provides insight into professional dispositions associated with educator success, including collaboration, dependability, composure and resourcefulness Durable Skills Simulations provides educators with opportunities to navigate complex interactions, allowing them to practice applying their skills in realistic classroom scenarios focused on measuring communication, collaboration and critical thinking

provides educators with opportunities to navigate complex interactions, allowing them to practice applying their skills in realistic classroom scenarios focused on measuring communication, collaboration and critical thinking Adapt AI Assessment which helps prepare educators for AI-supported classrooms by measuring their AI literacy skills, helping them to reflect, reason and apply AI knowledge in practice

Together, these components provide an interconnected view of educator readiness that augment traditional measures of subject matter expertise while offering the flexibility to align implementation with the specific goals and priorities of individual institutions. The data and insights provided by each module, and taken together, support institutions in making more informed decisions, target development and drive stronger educator outcomes.

Praxis Foundations builds upon decades of experience supporting states, educator preparation programs and districts through trusted assessment solutions. Backed by ETS's longstanding leadership in educator assessment, measurement science and large-scale program delivery, the ecosystem reflects deep partnerships with education leaders and a shared commitment to strengthening educator preparation. These relationships and insights enable Praxis to develop innovative, research-backed solutions that address the evolving needs of educators and the institutions that support them.

For more information about Praxis Foundations, visit https://praxis.ets.org/praxis-foundations-educator-readiness.html

About Praxis

Building on ETS's 78-year legacy of research and innovation, the Praxis® program delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that support educators from their first steps toward teaching through continued growth in their careers. Best known for the Praxis licensure assessments that help aspiring teachers demonstrate their readiness to teach, the program also includes ParaPathways™, Praxis Bridge™, Praxis Steps™, and ProEthica® – offering access, flexibility and support for educators while helping schools bring more qualified teachers into classrooms. Learn more at praxis.ets.org.

SOURCE ETS