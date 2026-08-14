ETS Launches EvidenceWorks to Power State-Led Education Progress

A new initiative helping states turn evidence into results for learners across America

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS today announced the launch of EvidenceWorks, a new initiative that partners with state leaders to turn proven education research into stronger outcomes for students, teachers, employers and communities. EvidenceWorks will convene cross-sector leaders, help diagnose challenges, design evidence-based strategies, pilot approaches in real-world conditions and measure what works so successful ideas can scale.

States are the engines of American education. They set priorities, drive innovation, and deliver results in classrooms, colleges and labor systems every day. EvidenceWorks is designed to support state leaders as a partner and resource, bringing together governors, policymakers, educators, employers and philanthropic leaders around shared goals, and providing the research, measurement and implementation support states need to move faster and go further.

"American education will rise through the decisions made state by state," said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS. "EvidenceWorks is our commitment to stand with those leaders, bringing evidence to action, and action to the students, teachers and communities counting on progress."

The initiative arrives at a pivotal moment. Despite significant investment, student achievement has slipped over the past decade; workforce participation challenges persist, and employers need workers with adaptable, future-ready skills. The U.S. has one of the world's strongest bodies of research on what improves educational outcomes, and state leaders can translate those insights into progress when the right tools and partners are in place. EvidenceWorks is built to help make that connection.

"Real change happens when great ideas are tested, measured, and improved and not simply announced," said Catherine Truitt, Senior Strategic Advisor to ETS. "EvidenceWorks creates the kind of collaborative infrastructure that allows states to innovate responsibly, learn from one another, and scale solutions that have demonstrated real impact."

Every aspect of EvidenceWorks will be informed by states and shaped by the people closest to the work. State and education leaders will share policy challenges and proven practices, while drawing on ETS's research and measurement expertise to bring forward frameworks that generate impact at scale. Through EvidenceWorks, states will have the opportunity to build and access evidence-based policy frameworks, implementation playbooks, measurement and evaluation tools, technical assistance, pilot design support and cross-state learning networks. The initiative will focus on areas where state leaders see the greatest opportunity, including strengthening literacy and math outcomes, connecting learning to good jobs, supporting educators and expanding pathways to opportunity.

"Evidence, not anecdote, should drive decisions in education and our work," said Laura Slover, Managing Director, State Strategy and Engagement at ETS. "Through EvidenceWorks, we're building on decades of research and turning it into action, bringing together leaders across K–12, higher education, workforce, and government to tackle their most pressing challenges, test promising solutions, measure impact, and scale what works."

EvidenceWorks is guided by four core principles: evidence-led and outcomes-focused; designed for state action; bipartisan and cross-sector; and co-designed, tested and improved with the people closest to the work.

ETS invites governors, state policymakers, K–12 and higher education leaders, employers, researchers and philanthropic partners to join EvidenceWorks and help scale what works. To learn more about the case for evidence-based action in American education, read the EvidenceWorks launch paper, Advancing What Works in U.S. Education Today, available at https://www.ets.org/evidenceworks.html

About ETS

ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. Our mission – advancing the science of measurement to power human progress – ensures our focus to enable everyone, everywhere, to demonstrate their skills and chart their path to future readiness for life. We are committed to readying 100M+ people for the next generation of jobs by 2035. We deliver on this commitment through trusted assessments and skills solutions – including TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE, Praxis and Futurenav – and groundbreaking initiatives powered by our Research Institute. With a robust global footprint, including subsidiaries (PSI), offices and operations in more than 200 countries and territories, we help over 50 million individuals each year measure their proficiency and unlock new opportunities. Discover how we expand our worldwide impact: www.ets.org.

SOURCE ETS