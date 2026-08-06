Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that its executives will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston. There will be a webcast fireside chat on August 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET, which investors can listen to on our investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. owns and operates the Etsy marketplace, the global destination for unique and creative goods, connecting millions of creative entrepreneurs with buyers around the world. In a time of increasing automation, it's our mission to keep human connection at the heart of commerce. That's why we built a place where creativity lives and thrives because it's powered by people. We help our community of sellers turn their ideas into successful businesses. Our platform connects them with millions of buyers looking for an alternative—something special with a human touch, for those moments in life that deserve imagination.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.