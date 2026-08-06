EU Motors Targets 350,000+ Drone Motors in 2026, Expanding U.S. Footprint with Proprietary IP, Custom Robotics, and Stator Manufacturing

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EU Motors, a leading Western manufacturer of high-performance brushless drone motors with automated factories in Krakow, Poland, and Hallandale Beach, Florida, today announced plans to establish exclusive stator production and deploy next-generation, in-house-built robotic assembly lines at its U.S. facility in Q4 2026.

EU Motors -Fully automated production line EU Motors 3115 Drone Motor

EU Motors doesn't just assemble off-the-shelf parts—it engineers propulsion breakthroughs.

With proprietary motor designs and highly unique designs decisively shatter competing benchmarks in thrust and efficiency. To scale these advanced systems flawlessly, EU Motors bypasses generic machinery; the company designs, engineers, and builds its fully automated robotic assembly lines entirely in-house. Crucially, EU Motors stands alone as the only Western drone motor manufacturer that designs and produces its own stators. Onshoring this powerful triad of proprietary motor IP, custom robotics, and exclusive stator production ensures U.S. drone makers can finally source aerospace-grade propulsion wholly manufactured in America.

Driven by surging demand, EU Motors is on track to produce over 350,000 motors in 2026, backed by a confirmed pipeline exceeding one million units for 2027. Operating an installed automated capacity of 100,000 motors per month, the company leverages its bespoke robotic cells to guarantee aerospace-grade consistency. Existing floor space allows the facility to rapidly double output as demand dictates.

This engineering superiority is proven in the field. EU Motors' systems power platforms deployed by competitors in USA DoW - Drone Dominance Gauntlet 2 and the reigning champions of Gauntlet 1, yielding multiple follow-on contracts. As a recognized NCAGE-coded supplier, EU Motors actively serves over 105 commercial and defense clients across 20+ countries.

Michael Berger, CEO of EU Motors, commented on the expansion: "Western drone programs require motors they can trust at scale, sourced from a highly resilient supply chain. We don't just build motors; we own the technology from the ground up—from unmatched motor IP and custom-built robotics to being the only Western company manufacturing its own stators.

"We are relentless in our pursuit of innovation," Berger added. "The fifth generation of our flagship 3115 motor delivers unprecedented reliability and maximum thrust, completely dominating alternative solutions on the market. Bringing our custom automation and exclusive stator production to Florida completes our strategic vision: American drones, powered by superior American motors, built by American robots around American stators."

The Hallandale Beach expansion will significantly increase domestic production capacity and create skilled advanced manufacturing jobs in South Florida starting in Q4 2026.

About EU Motors EU Motors designs and manufactures high-performance brushless (BLDC) propulsion systems for commercial and defense UAVs. Leveraging proprietary motor IP, exclusive in-house stator designs, and self-built robotic assembly lines in Poland and Florida, EU Motors supplies OEMs globally with systems engineered for maximum thrust and uncompromising reliability.

Media Contact:

www.eumotors.eu

Ms. Weronika Baran - Marketing Manager

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+48 514 679 137

SOURCE EU Motors