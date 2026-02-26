EU Motors Opens U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Supply American-Made Electric Drone Motors Following New FCC Mandate

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EU Motors Sp. z o.o., one of the largest producers outside of China, today announced the opening of its new production facility, EU Motors USA, in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

This expansion comes two months after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued Public Notice DA 25-1086 on December 22, 2025, adding drone motors and other critical components to its national security "Covered List." The mandate requires all drone manufacturers seeking FCC aircraft approval to utilize U.S.-manufactured electric motors.

First Drone Motors made in USA EU Motors

Facing a sudden regulatory hurdle, U.S. drone manufacturers—including existing EU Motors customers working on domestic projects—encountered a critical supply chain problem and urgently requested domestic manufacturing. EU Motors responded immediately, airlifting production machinery directly from its high-tech Polish assembly lines to its new Florida facility to meet compliance requirements.

"We are so excited to produce drone motors in America," said James Buchheim, Chairman of EU Motors. "Our mission is to bring our high quality, reliable and affordable electric motors to the United States. We were dreaming of this day for a while, and the FCC requirement just accelerated our dream. We flew tons of machines by air from our Polish assembly line to our new facility in Florida. We are buying local copper and other materials. This allows us to provide our US customers with FCC compliant, high quality domestic motors without tariffs."

The Hallandale Beach facility is operational with an initial capability of 5,000 motors per month and an expansion roadmap to meet growing demand. The first units rolling off the U.S. assembly line this week are the 3115 Motors, heavily utilized in FPV drones, and the 1505 Motors, designed specifically for lightweight ISR UAS/ drones. EU Motors USA plans to continuously increase manufacturing capacity and introduce additional motor models domestically.

Backed by its massive parent operations in Poland—capable of manufacturing over 100,000 motors monthly using fully automated robotic lines and in-house stators—EU Motors brings world-class innovation to U.S. shores.

Dedicated in-house engineering and an advanced electromagnetic simulation team enable a continuous development cycle, keeping its motors at the leading edge of performance and endurance. The flagship 3115 Motor, for example, underwent five distinct design revisions in 2025 alone to continue perfecting performance.

EU Motors USA is shipping its latest American-made motors to customers nationwide, ensuring U.S. drone manufacturers remain compliant, competitive, and powered by the best technology in the sky.

For more information, product inquiries, or to place an order, please contact EU Motors USA.

About EU Motors: EU Motors Sp. z o.o. is a premier global manufacturer of high-performance electric drone motors. With state-of-the-art automated production facilities in Poland and Hallandale Beach, Florida, EU Motors is one of the largest drone motor manufacturers outside of China. Committed to rigorous in-house engineering, advanced electromagnetic innovation, automated robotic assembly lines, and domestic manufacturing, EU Motors provides the global drone industry with unmatched quality, durability, and supply chain security.

