Updated nutritional offerings include formulas for Growth & Maintenance, Premium Performance and Solutions

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EUKANUBA™, a leader in science-based, premium dog nutrition and part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, is announcing its newly renovated product portfolio crafted to meet the evolving needs of pets and their owners. With an intent to Fuel Extraordinary through this diet innovation, Eukanuba nutrition is intended to fuel the instinct, performance and determination in every dog.

Eukanuba Announces Diet Renovations, Innovates to Fuel Extraordinary Dogs (PRNewsfoto/Eukanuba)

"At Eukanuba, our mission has always been to fuel the potential in dogs through science-driven nutrition," said Jason Taylor, vice president, Eukanuba. "Whether it's supporting healthy growth or supporting performance, our updated offerings are designed to enable dogs to live full and extraordinary lives with the nutrition they deserve."

This complete nutrition is also now in updated packaging with refreshed artwork and optimized package sizes, making it easier for pet owners to navigate the portfolio and find the right nutrition for their dogs. EUKANUBA provides a concise portfolio of 26 different recipes (19 dry, 7 wet) across three renovated nutritional lines including the following innovations:

Growth & Maintenance (Puppy and Adult): These diets fuel the everyday wins with complete nutrition that supports healthy growth and daily activity for dogs of any breed or size. Eukanuba's Puppy formulas provide a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients to support bone development and lean muscle, and DHA to support cognitive development for smarter, more trainable puppies. Eukanuba's Adult formulas support energy, lean muscle, and healthy joints with balanced nutrition. High-quality animal protein and targeted nutrients fuel dogs in their prime.

These diets fuel the everyday wins with complete nutrition that supports healthy growth and daily activity for dogs of any breed or size. Eukanuba's Puppy formulas provide a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients to support bone development and lean muscle, and DHA to support cognitive development for smarter, more trainable puppies. Eukanuba's Adult formulas support energy, lean muscle, and healthy joints with balanced nutrition. High-quality animal protein and targeted nutrients fuel dogs in their prime. Premium Performance: These formulas support working, sporting and service dogs with customized levels of protein and fat to help dogs reach peak performance.

These formulas support working, sporting and service dogs with customized levels of protein and fat to help dogs reach peak performance. Solutions: This nutrition unlocks a dog's potential with science-backed formulas designed to support specific nutritional needs including senior formulas, weight management, and products with a primary source of protein from lamb for gentle, easily digestible nutrition.

Eukanuba first debuted these innovations in March 2026 at Global Pet Expo, a leading trade show for the pet industry, held annually and attended by nearly 20,000 professionals including retailers, manufacturers and suppliers.1

To learn more about the Eukanuba brand and its current product offerings, visit www.eukanuba.com.

Global Pet Expo. "FAQs." Global Pet Expo. https://globalpetexpo.org/faqs.

About EUKANUBA™

EUKANUBA™ is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a leader in science-based, premium dog nutrition.

EUKANUBA™ was founded in 1969 by Paul F. Iams, an animal nutritionist who had a strong focus on developing formulas to address dogs' specific needs. Today, its purpose is to fuel working, sporting and service dogs by supporting their mental and physical capabilities with science based nutrition, designed to help canine athletes perform to their full potential.

We know that reciprocity between dog and owner is the foundation for a lifelong bond. This is achieved by active moments spent together. Our job is to strengthen that bond. Whether they have an active lifestyle with their owner or need to perform in extreme conditions, working, sporting and service dogs need specific nutrition to fuel their performance. EUKANUBA™ delivers a range of tailored solutions to help them train and perform, enabling them to do what they do best, and contribute to create more moments with their owners.

EUKANUBA™ provides a concise portfolio of 26 different recipes (19 dry, 7 wet) that help unleash dogs' athletic potential and support their body, mind and energy.

To learn more about EUKANUBA™, visit www.eukanuba.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Eukanuba