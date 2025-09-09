Eukanuba Celebrates National Service Dog Month, Chosen for Service with Canine Companions

The pet nutrition brand is celebrating by donating $5 per purchase to Canine Companions and encourages pet owners to "let us fuel your dog too."

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EUKANUBA™, a leader in science-based, premium dog nutrition and part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, is celebrating National Service Dog Month this September by raising money for long-time partner Canine Companions® to help increase the number of expertly trained and placed service dogs. Through the month of September, the pet nutrition brand will donate $5 per purchase of any Eukanuba product, and funds will be donated directly to national nonprofit Canine Companions in support of their mission of providing increased independence.*

Eukanuba is proud to be "Chosen for Service" as the exclusive dog food partner of Canine Companions. For more than 30 years, Eukanuba has supported Canine Companions with science-based, premium dog food tailored to the unique needs of service dogs. Since 1991, the partnership has deepened the understanding of how this nutrition supports performance in Canine Companions puppies and service dogs.

"In honor of National Service Dog Month, Eukanuba is proud to use this donation to support our longtime partner, Canine Companions," said Jason Taylor, vice president, Eukanuba. "We are honored to play a part in furthering their commitment to provide service dogs at no cost to the recipient, changing lives through greater independence."

Canine Companions is not only the first and largest provider of service dogs, but also the originator of the concept of the modern service dog1. Celebrating their 50th anniversary throughout 2025, the organization has matched more than 8,300 service dogs with their clients. Canine Companions service dogs are expertly trained to work with people with physical and cognitive disabilities, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and those experiencing military-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)2.

"We are grateful to Eukanuba for honoring National Service Dog Month with this generous commitment," said Jeanine Konopelski, chief marketing officer, Canine Companions. "For decades, their dedication has fueled our service dogs and helps thousands of people experience greater independence. This support not only celebrates our shared history but also ensures more service dogs can transform lives in the future."

To discover why Eukanuba is Chosen for Service, visit www.eukanuba.com/us/canine-companions or canine.org.

*Offer valid for purchases from September 1, 2025, through September 30, 2025, or until a maximum donation value of $100,000 is achieved. Offer valid on all Eukanuba products. Valid on in-stock items only. Offer valid in US only. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Pricing and promotion are subject to change without notice. Not redeemable for cash or credit.

About EUKANUBA™

EUKANUBA™ is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a leader in science-based, premium dog nutrition.

EUKANUBA™ was founded in 1969 by Paul F Iams, an animal nutritionist who had a strong focus on developing formulas to address dogs' specific needs. Today, its purpose is to fuel working, sporting and service dogs by supporting their mental and physical capabilities with science based nutrition, designed to help canine athletes perform to their full potential.

We know that reciprocity between dog and owner is the foundation for a lifelong bond. This is achieved by active moments spent together. Our job is to strengthen that bond. Whether they have an active lifestyle with their owner or need to perform in extreme conditions, working, sporting and service dogs need specific nutrition to fuel their performance. EUKANUBA™ delivers a range of tailored solutions to help them train, perform and recover, enabling them to do what they do best, and contribute to create more moments with their owners.

EUKANUBA™ provides a concise portfolio of 27 different recipes (20 dry, 7 wet) that help unleash dogs' athletic potential and support their body, mind and energy.

To learn more about EUKANUBA™, visit www.eukanuba.com.

About MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn, family-owned business with 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit https://www.mars.com/. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Canine Companions:

National nonprofit Canine Companions is celebrating 50 Years of Independence. In 1975, a door towards greater independence was opened for people with disabilities — and it all started with a dog. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog to assist people with physical disabilities, empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence. As the first and largest provider of service dogs, Canine Companions serves adults, children and veterans with disabilities and professionals working in health care, law enforcement, and educational settings. Since our founding in 1975, we have provided these services at no cost to the recipient. Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and has eight locations across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK (2275).

