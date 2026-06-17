Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Announces The Appointment Of Strategic Partner To Launch Next-Generation Mobile Hybrid Facility For Enhanced Ballast Water Treatment

HONG KONG, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today announces that it has shortlisted a strategic partner, Sea Clean AS (" Sea Clean"), to launch its next-generation hybrid Ballast Water Port Reception & Treatment Facility in Norway. Sea Clean AS will provide both the land adjacent to the seashore for the facility and on-site operational services for future vessel needs. The mobile facility is scheduled for dispatch to Sea Clean's port site in Torvasted, Norway, in early July 2026.

To support this project's launch, the Company will promote the new system's features at SMM 2026 in Hamburg, Germany — one of the world's largest maritime trade fairs taking place from September 1 to 3, 2026.

With Sea Clean as our strategic sales and operational service partner in Europe, the Company expects to capture sales growth and new business opportunities within this niche market.

About Sea Clean

Sea Clean is a Norwegian provider of ballast water treatment solutions for the maritime industry. As an authorized agent of electrolysis-type Ballast Water Treatment System, they handle distribution, service, and maintenance of ballast water treatment systems worldwide. To date they've served >2300 vessels.

Their team of experienced technicians provides comprehensive service solutions, from system installation to annual compliance checks, ensuring vessels meet international ballast water management standards.

Website: https://www.seaclean.no

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release regarding the Company's expectations, estimates, present view of circumstances or events, and statements containing words such as estimates, anticipates, intends, or expects, or words of similar import, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements indicate uncertainty and the Company can give no assurance with regard to actual outcomes. Specific risk factors may include, without limitation, having the Company's offices and operations situated in Hong Kong and China, doing business in China, competing with Chinese manufactured products, competing with the Company's own suppliers, dependence on vendors, and lack of long term written agreements with suppliers and customers, development of new products, entering new markets, possible downturns in business conditions, increased competition, loss of significant customers, availability of qualified personnel, negotiating definitive agreements, new marketing efforts and the timely development of resources. See the "Risk Factor" discussions in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

SOURCE EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED