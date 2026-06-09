Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Announces The Launch Of Next-Generation Mobile Hybrid Facility For Enhanced Ballast Water Treatment

HONG KONG, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today announces the launch of its next-generation mobile hybrid facility designed specifically for the treatment of ballast water aboard maritime vessels. This cutting-edge product aims to facilitate compliance with the International Maritime Organization's D2 regulations and growing local environmental protection standards, particularly in Europe, where regulations are becoming increasingly stringent.

Our innovative mobile hybrid facility significantly enhances shipboard ballast water treatment ("BWT") capabilities by expanding both the efficiency and scope of treatment. The system not only addresses the critical issue of invasive species but also tackles a broader array of water contamination challenges, including residual chemicals, Total Residual Oxidants generated by electrolysis-type BWT systems onboard, and other pollutants that go beyond current regulatory requirements.

The versatile design allows for deployment from port terminals or barges using a containerized solution, and it is adaptable for trailer truck transit, providing maximum operational flexibility. The treated effluent can be discharged directly into nearshore waters, transferred to urban water treatment facilities for further processing or reuse, or reloaded onto vessels as clean ballast water.

As a pioneer in enhanced mobile ballast water treatment systems with hybrid functionalities, the Company is well-positioned to lead the charge toward greener shipping solutions. In alignment with this vision, the Company is actively seeking a potential partner within its existing distributor network in Europe to help launch local sales promotion, support and technical services in their respective countries. Upon identifying a suitable partner, the strategic partner and / or the Company will facilitate system showcases including sales and marketing as well as provide on-site operational service support for shipowners.

By introducing this advanced mobile BWT solution, the Company takes a significant step forward in minimizing the environmental impact of shipping and promoting a sustainable future for maritime transport.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release regarding the Company's expectations, estimates, present view of circumstances or events, and statements containing words such as estimates, anticipates, intends, or expects, or words of similar import, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements indicate uncertainty and the Company can give no assurance with regard to actual outcomes. Specific risk factors may include, without limitation, having the Company's offices and operations situated in Hong Kong and China, doing business in China, competing with Chinese manufactured products, competing with the Company's own suppliers, dependence on vendors, and lack of long term written agreements with suppliers and customers, development of new products, entering new markets, possible downturns in business conditions, increased competition, loss of significant customers, availability of qualified personnel, negotiating definitive agreements, new marketing efforts and the timely development of resources. See the "Risk Factor" discussions in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

SOURCE EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED