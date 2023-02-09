Europe contract furniture and furnishing market size to grow by USD 4.3 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe size is estimated to increase by USD 4.3 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe was valued at USD 14.43 billion. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market 2023-2027

Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Brunner GmbH - The company offers contract furniture and furnishing such as tables and chairs for commercial companies, industry, and administrative buildings.

- The company offers contract furniture and furnishing such as tables and chairs for commercial companies, industry, and administrative buildings. Forest Sofa Ltd. - The company offers contract furniture and furnishing for restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels or pubs.

- The company offers contract furniture and furnishing for restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels or pubs. Global Furniture Group - The company offers contract furniture and furnishing for boardroom, classroom, and presentation room.

- The company offers contract furniture and furnishing for boardroom, classroom, and presentation room. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contract furniture and furnishing in Europe in the market are Brunner GmbH, C P Mobelsysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Cefla SC, Forest Sofa Ltd., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., HMY Group, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Isku-Yhtyma Oy, ITOKI Corp., KI, Kinnarps AB, Koninklijke Ahrend BV, MillerKnoll Inc., Ofita SA, Pioneer Contract Furniture Ltd., Sitraben Contract Furniture Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, and Vitra International AG and others.

The global contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is at its growing stage. Established vendors have strong financial resources and technical expertise and focus on enhancing and customizing their products for end-users. Small-scale vendors compete with established vendors by adopting low-pricing strategies and strengthening their positions in local markets. Also, key vendors have been adopting business strategies to gain competitive advantages. Global vendors concentrate on product portfolios and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. However, a high exit barrier and moderate market growth are expected to moderate the competition in the market.

Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (soft contract and turnkey contract) and end-user (hospitality and food services, offices and home offices, retail stores, institutions, and others).

The soft contract segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. An agreement between two parties that acknowledges the benefits of their cooperation is termed a soft contract. This type of contract is generally preferred by end-users who do not need any customization in their products such as hospitals and commercial who want long-time services from furniture and furnishing contractors. Thus, the above-mentioned factors will increase the demand for soft contracts among end-users which will spur the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe – Market dynamics

Leading drivers – The growing popularity of contract furniture among end-users is notably driving European contract furniture and furnishing market growth. Contract furniture and furnishing products are manufactured with commercial furniture standards in mind, so they are manufactured with added strengthening features for use in public environments such as hotels, restaurants, bars, and education centers. Some of the benefits of adopting contract furniture and furnishing products are high durability and long shelf-lives due to their regular maintenance. The materials used in manufacturing contract furniture must be of high quality, versatile, and ergonomic. Moreover, vendors offer a hassle-free transfer of furniture and furnishing products during the shifting of office locations. These factors will increase the investment of end-users in contract furniture and furnishing products, which will boost the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Key trends – The rising sustainable practices are emerging trends in the European contract furniture and furnishing market. With high-quality wood such as hardwood, softwood, lumber, and timber being key raw materials, the growth of the market is a key factor that is impacting the magnitude of deforestation. This has become a key environmental concern and one of the main reasons for global warming. Sustainable furniture includes easily renewable materials such as bamboo that grows quickly and easily. Moreover, most sustainable furniture companies focus on reducing the environmental impact of their products by using reclaimed materials or non-toxic furniture stains. Thus, factors like these will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges – The increasing preference for substitutes of contract furniture among end-users is a major challenge impeding the European contract furniture and furnishing market growth. If a commercial place needs new furniture, they usually opt for contract furniture or commercial furniture, which is durable. However, since contract or commercial furniture has a high lifespan, new and small businesses prefer using pre-owned furniture. These products require very little labor or production time, mostly cleaning or other refurbishments, and cost 20%-50% of their original purchase price, which means better quality furniture faster and at a lower cost than new furniture. Therefore, the presence of the pre-owned furniture market will hinder market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the contract furniture and furnishing industry in Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Contract Furniture And Furnishing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.09 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brunner GmbH, C P Mobelsysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Cefla SC, Forest Sofa Ltd., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., HMY Group, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Isku-Yhtyma Oy, ITOKI Corp., KI, Kinnarps AB, Koninklijke Ahrend BV, MillerKnoll Inc., Ofita SA, Pioneer Contract Furniture Ltd., Sitraben Contract Furniture Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, and Vitra International AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

