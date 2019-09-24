Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: SKU Proliferation Warranting Need for Smarter Inventory Management
Sep 24, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe electronic shelf label market (ESL market) is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of around 25%during 2018-2024.
The emergence of omnichannel and retail reality, the rise of dynamic pricing, increased retail automation, and the use of green technology in business operations are some of the prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the Europe electronic shelf label market.
The implementation of sustainability practices, the rise of the predictive data analytics and competitor intelligence, and the emergence and prominence of omnichannel and retail reality are the major factors for the growth of Europe ESL market. The introduction of dynamic pricing in-store through electronic shelf label (ESL) has led retailers to provide a holistic experience to consumers, thereby driving the demand for Europe ESL market. Also, the use of the guided selling model on the consumer's behavior is likely to fuel the use of ESLs during the forecast period.
The study considers the present scenario of the Europe ESL market and its market dynamics for the period 20182024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Europe electronic shelf label market.
In the Europe electronic shelf label market, vendors are competing in terms of price, replacement, and integrated services, portfolio depth, and brand reach. Although the market has a presence of diversified global and regional vendors, global players are likely to increase their footprint in the market. Regional vendors are expected to find it increasingly difficult to compete with a global player, especially in terms of technology, dynamic product offerings, and enhancing their customer base.
The market competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.
Europe ESL market has been witnessing several joint ventures and acquisitions by leading players such as Pricer, SES-Imagotag, Displaydata, DIGI, and Altiere Corp. in order to gain presence in new regions and extend their portfolio.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Necessity of Dynamic Pricing
8.1.2 Declining Cost of Semiconductor Chips & Sensors
8.1.3 Imminent Retail Automation
8.1.4 High ROIs
8.1.5 Increase in Minimum Labor Wages
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 High Fixed Cost Limits ESL Adoption
8.2.2 E-commerce to Challenge Brick-and-Mortar Retailing
8.2.3 Battery Life of ESL
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Emergence of Omnichannel & Retail Reality
8.3.2 Dynamic Pricing
8.3.3 Guided Purchase Modeled on Consumer Behavior
8.3.4 SKU Proliferation Warranting Need for Smarter Inventory Management
9 Global ESL Market
9.1 Market Overview
10 Europe ESL Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 ESL Ecosystem
10.3 Five Forces Analysis
11 By Communication Technology
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Market Segmentation by Communication Type
11.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
11.3.2 Pricing Analysis by Communication Type
11.3.3 Vendor Facing Communication ESL (Revenue & Volume)
11.3.4 Pricing Analysis of Vendor Facing Communication ESL
11.3.5 Customer Facing Communication ESL (Revenue & Volume)
11.3.6 Pricing Analysis of Customer Facing Communication ESL
12 Vendor Facing Technology
12.1 Market size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
12.2 Radio Frequency (RF): Revenue & Volume
12.3 Infrared Frequency: Revenue & Volume
13 Customer Facing Technology
13.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
13.2 Bluetooth Low Energy: Revenue & Volume
13.3 Near Field Communication: Revenue & Volume
13.4 Other Technologies: Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
14 By Display Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market segmentation by Display type
14.4 EPD
14.5 LCD
14.6 OLED
14.6.1 Market size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
15 By End-Users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Market segmentation by end-users
15.4 Supermarkets & hypermarkets
15.5 Convenience stores
15.6 departmental stores
15.7 Drug Stores
16 By Country
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Overview
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competition Overview
17.2 Market Structure & Mapping Of Competition
17.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
18 Key Company Profiles
- Altierre Corp.
- CEST Ltd
- Dana Industries
- DIGI
- Displaydata Ltd.
- E-Ink Holdings Inc
- Hanshow Technology
- Huawei
- ifLabel
- LG Innotek
- Mirador Marketing
- MpicoSys
- NZ Electronic Shelf Label
- Omni ID
- OpticonInc
- Pervasive Displays Inc. (PDI)
- Pricer
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)
- SES-imagotag
- Sunpai Industries Limited
- TroniTAG and LG Innotek
- UBIIK
- Wincor Nixdorf
- Wuxi Vision Peak Technology Co Ltd.
