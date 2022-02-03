European Commercial Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Market Report 2021: A Standardized Regulatory Framework for Commercial UAS Applications Propels Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Commercial Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights essential market verticals for drone applications in Europe and how different industry participants can capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the commercial UAS space. Examples of European companies that have successfully taken advantage of such opportunities are also included.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has introduced a standardized regulatory framework for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS), driving the widespread adoption of drones for commercial purposes in Europe. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the most prominent commercial UAS markets in the region, while innovative drone start-ups are on the rise in Switzerland.



The need to reduce carbon emission and adopt ecological solutions is expected to push European governments to ease regulatory restrictions and encourage businesses across industries to adopt UAS applications. Technological and artificial intelligence advancements in UAS platforms are primary growth drivers for the commercial UAS market, lowering the costs of drone programs by enabling autonomous drone operations that do not require highly skilled pilots.

However, Brexit trade complications and significant delays in the production and delivery of drone platforms resulting from the global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 threaten the market growth of commercial UAS in Europe.

Growth Opportunity 1: UAS Applications for Carbon-Neutral Deliveries

Growth Opportunity 2: UAS Applications for Port Operations

Growth Opportunity 3: UAS Applications for Nuclear Power Plant Inspections

Growth Opportunity 4: UAS Applications for Natural Disaster Response and Recovery

