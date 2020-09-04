European Distribution Feeder Automation System Analysis 2020, by Product, Application, Region and Competition

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Distribution Feeder Automation System Market By Product (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Commercial, Industrial, & Residential), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The key factors that are anticipated to be drive the distribution feeder automation system market include decrease in electricity cost with increased power consumption, renewable energy integration and improved reliability and efficiency. Moreover, rapidly growing investment in automation activities is further anticipated to aid the market growth over the coming years. In addition to this, rising need for enhanced quality and proficiency in power distribution is another major factor which is positively influencing the growth of distribution feeder automation system market in the region during the next five years.



The European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market is segmented based on product, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into commercial, industrial and residential. Among them, the industrial sector held the largest market share until 2019 and is forecast to maintain its lead during the next five years as well, which can be attributed to the increased adoption of distribution feeder automation system in the oil & gas industry. Moreover, rising utility of distribution feeder automation system in different mining sites gives better information regarding the state of electrical system, which is anticipated to boost the segment growth over the coming years.



Major players operating in the European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market include Eaton Corporation PLC., Advanced Control Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., G&W Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Siemens AG, Moxa, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Viola Systems Ltd, etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market.

To classify and forecast the European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market based on product, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Distribution Feeder Automation System Market.

