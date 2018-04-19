European Pharma E-commerce Market 2018-2022 - Illegal and Counterfeit Trading of Drugs Through e-Pharmacy Presents Major Market Challenges

The "Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The pharma e-commerce market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% during the period 2018-2022.

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing acceptance in newly regulated European states. With the growing awareness about the availability of medicines through e-commerce platforms, newly regulated European states such as Austria, France, and Spain are venturing into the market. There is a huge shortage of pharmacists in the rural sector. The availability of advanced medicines is limited to developed urban regions, and the rural areas have limited access to quality healthcare.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of internet providing convenience to consumers. Availability of internet is one of the major driving forces behind the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe, as it provides convenience to the consumers for ordering medicines. The consumers can order medicines easily with their mobile or computer.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is illegal and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy. When drugs are sold through a virtual platform, confirming the authenticity of the products is a difficult task. With the growing adoption of pharma e-commerce, numerous websites are finding it as a source to provide illegal drugs through this medium. The most commonly used illegal drugs in Europe are cannabis, heroin, and cocaine.

Key vendors



  • LloydsPharmacy
  • myCARE e.K.
  • SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance
  • Zur Rose Suisse

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Rx - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • OTC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Country comparison
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • ROE - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing acceptance in newly regulated European states
  • Increase in older population and chronic diseases
  • Rise in strategic alliances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • LloydsPharmacy
  • myCARE e.K.
  • SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance
  • Zur Rose Suisse

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v6ffvl/european_pharma?w=5

