European Pharma E-commerce Market 2018-2022 - Illegal and Counterfeit Trading of Drugs Through e-Pharmacy Presents Major Market Challenges

The pharma e-commerce market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% during the period 2018-2022.

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing acceptance in newly regulated European states. With the growing awareness about the availability of medicines through e-commerce platforms, newly regulated European states such as Austria, France, and Spain are venturing into the market. There is a huge shortage of pharmacists in the rural sector. The availability of advanced medicines is limited to developed urban regions, and the rural areas have limited access to quality healthcare.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of internet providing convenience to consumers. Availability of internet is one of the major driving forces behind the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe, as it provides convenience to the consumers for ordering medicines. The consumers can order medicines easily with their mobile or computer.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is illegal and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy. When drugs are sold through a virtual platform, confirming the authenticity of the products is a difficult task. With the growing adoption of pharma e-commerce, numerous websites are finding it as a source to provide illegal drugs through this medium. The most commonly used illegal drugs in Europe are cannabis, heroin, and cocaine.

Key vendors

LloydsPharmacy

myCARE e.K.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Zur Rose Suisse

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Rx - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

OTC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Country comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Germany - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 ROE - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing acceptance in newly regulated European states

Increase in older population and chronic diseases

Rise in strategic alliances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

LloydsPharmacy

myCARE e.K.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Zur Rose Suisse

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v6ffvl/european_pharma?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-pharma-e-commerce-market-2018-2022---illegal-and-counterfeit-trading-of-drugs-through-e-pharmacy-presents-major-market-challenges-300633092.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

