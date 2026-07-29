Europe's AI Boom Has a Content Problem: Adoption Soars 650%, but the Foundation It Runs on Erodes

AI adoption up 650%, yet 54% of organisations admit data is too messy to use AI reliably

Content services maturity plummets 13 points as only category to decline—the only category to decline as overall scores rise

57% experience stalled innovation pilots, signalling billions wasted on fragmented digital strategies

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive benchmark study of 3,000 European IT decision-makers reveals a troubling paradox at the heart of the continent's digital transformation: organisations are accelerating innovation at unprecedented speed while neglecting the very infrastructure required for advances to be scalable and sustainable over time. The findings, published in Hyland's annual Digital Maturity Index, paint a picture of a dangerous imbalance that threatens to stall innovation, waste investments, and undermine years of digital progress.

Europe's overall digital maturity score rose to 69/100, an encouraging 6-point increase from 2025. But beneath this headline improvement lies a crisis: content services maturity, the foundational infrastructure enabling all AI innovation, plummeted 13 points to 56/100, representing the only category to decline. This dramatic disconnect shows organisations making a critical miscalculation: they're investing heavily in innovation while starving the operational foundations those technologies depend upon.

Nearly 60% of European organisations already experience stalled innovation pilots, a direct result of fragmented, inaccessible data. Whereas forward-thinking organisations are recognizing that content-powered agentic enterprises require a different investment calculus.

The Paradox: Innovation Soaring, Infrastructure Eroding

The data tells a stark story of misaligned priorities as AI adoption has exploded. Fifteen percent of European organisations now report deploying AI throughout every key system in their enterprise, a stunning 650% increase from just 2% in 2025. Yet 54% of those same decision-makers admit their organisation's information and documents are too "messy or scattered" to use AI reliably.

AI is forcing the issue: every new deployment exposes how far data quality lags ambition. Forty-two percent of organisations are either fully cloud-based or have migrated everything they can to the cloud, up from 32% last year. But 50% of enterprises report that their systems don't connect well, slowing innovation, and that figure that rises to 64% in Germany.

The Cost of Chaos: Content Silos Undermine Everything

The root cause is systemic fragmentation:

60% of European organisations admit to having content silos within their operations, limiting access to critical information, creating bottlenecks, and stifling innovation

5% of organisations still primarily use paper-based records, a shocking holdout that drastically impacts growth potential

Only 9% of European businesses have a fully federated and scalable enterprise content management system, leaving 91% short of a single, unified governance and security foundation

57% of decision-makers acknowledge that too many innovation initiatives stall at pilot stage and never go live

The Trap Revealed: Speed Without Foundation

A stark finding from the report shows that while enterprises are accelerating innovation investments, they're starving content infrastructure which is creating a self-inflicted data governance gap. This means that while they adopt cloud, AI, and automation at breakneck speed, they inadvertently multiply data silos. Every new AI deployment makes weak data foundations harder to ignore. Innovation is accelerating faster than the foundations it depends on.

"You can't build an intelligent enterprise on unmanaged content," John Newton, chief innovation strategist at Hyland. "Europe is pouring money into AI while the information foundation beneath it erodes. On the surface it looks like progress, but AI is only as good as the content it can reach, understand and trust, and right now that foundation is quietly failing."

"The next competitive bottleneck won't be information, it will be the confidence to act on it," Newton added. "The content already exists inside these organisations, but the path to unifying, governing and connecting it so people and AI can act with confidence is missing. The companies that win the AI era will be the ones that fixed their content foundation first."

The UK leads Europe in digital maturity at 74/100, suggesting that organisations investing in foundational infrastructure first can adopt innovative tools and respond to trends faster. Meanwhile, the Nordics trail at 67/100 overall, with just 6% having fully federated enterprise content management systems, and 7%—the highest in Europe—still relying primarily on paper-based records.

These gaps suggest that digital maturity is not inevitable. Organisations that deprioritize content services infrastructure risk falling further behind competitors who treat data governance as a prerequisite, not an afterthought.

Key Findings at a Glance

Overall Digital Maturity: 69/100 (Up 6 points from 2025)

Cloud Services & Infrastructure: 74/100 (Up 8 points)

AI & Automation: 71/100 (Up 14 points)

Cybersecurity: 76/100 (Up 11 points)

Open-source, Low-code, No-code: 69/100 (Up 10 points)

Content Services: 56/100 (Down 13 points)

Critical Challenges:

60% of organisations admit to content silos

54% say data is too messy/scattered to use AI reliably

57% experience stalled innovation pilots

50% report systems don't connect well

5% still primarily use paper-based records

Regional Leaders:

UK: 74/100 (most mature)

Spain: Strong performance with 12% fully federated ECM

Nordics: 67/100

About the Digital Maturity Index 2026

Hyland commissioned a benchmark survey of 3,000 IT decision-makers across Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Benelux, and Nordics) to self-report their level of infrastructure maturity across five key criteria:

Content Services Maturity Cloud Services & Infrastructure Adoption Open-source, Low-code, No-code Technologies Use AI & Automation Technologies Adoption Data Security & Cybersecurity Approaches

The report evaluates digital transformation progress across regions and identifies the barriers, drivers, and opportunities that define Europe's digital journey. The full report is available at Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™ , delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organisations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]