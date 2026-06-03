Hyland Customers Are Transforming What AI-Powered Enterprise Operations Look Like

From governing 1B+ documents to automating 30,000+ transactions and reducing process times by 25%, Hyland customers are transforming their operations with AI‑native innovations

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland customers are redefining how their organizations get work done with AI-native innovations, demonstrating the power of the content-powered agentic enterprise at scale. At Hyland's annual CommunityLIVE conference, five customers were recognized as 2026 Innovation Award winners, honoring their use of Hyland technologies to modernize operations, accelerate automation, strengthen governance, and elevate customer and constituent experiences.



"This year's Innovation Award winners demonstrate what's possible when AI is grounded in real operational impact," said Rob Kaloustian, chief customer officer at Hyland. "Across industries, our customers are turning governed content into intelligent automation—processing billions of documents, orchestrating tens of thousands of transactions, and accelerating critical services. They're not just adopting AI, they're reshaping what modern, agentic operations look like by delivering measurable, enterprise‑scale outcomes."

2026 Innovation Award Winners:

The 2026 Innovation Award winners represent organizations across retail, distribution, healthcare, financial services, and the public sector, each leveraging Hyland's content and process intelligence to turn insight into action.

Insight-to-Impact Innovator – Rexel Canada

Rexel Canada has been recognized as an Insight‑to‑Impact Innovator for transforming non-trade accounts payable with the Hyland Content Innovation Cloud™ and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), turning AI insight into real operational results. By shifting from template and rule based invoice capture to AI‑driven semantic understanding, Rexel achieved dramatically higher straight through processing with far fewer manual exceptions—successfully processing new and complex vendor invoices most of the time without retraining. The solution delivered faster time to value, reduced configuration and training effort, and stronger automation across handwritten fields, low-quality scans, and nonstandard formats. As a result, AP teams can focus on exceptions and higher-value analysis rather than routine document handling.

Governance & Compliance Champion – State Employees' Credit Union (SECU)

State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) has been honored as a Governance & Compliance Champion for modernizing enterprise content management at extraordinary scale. By leveraging Hyland OnBase as an enterprise‑wide ECM platform, SECU governs over 1 billion documents and ingests millions of documents monthly with near real‑time access across multiple channels. SECU's ecosystem supports operations with consistent governance, security, retention, and audit controls, while delivering ADA‑compliant documents within seconds. The result is a highly scalable, compliant content foundation that improves performance, reduces operational risk, accelerates releases, and positions SECU to innovate safely as member expectations and regulatory demands continue to evolve.

Automation Accelerator – Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's has been celebrated as an Automation Accelerator for using Hyland OnBase as part of an approach to automate clinical documentation across parallel electronic medical record environments during its multiyear Epic transformation. By deploying OnBase as a real time integration and orchestration layer between Cerner and Epic, Shriners processed more than 11,600 clinical documents and orchestrated over 30,000 HL7 messages end to end—supporting more than 2,300 clinicians with documentation available at the point of care. The approach reduced the need for manual reconciliation and duplicate documentation, delivered straight through processing with zero post–go live defects, and ensured the right information reached the right chart at the right time. This contributed to faster access to complete records, reduced operational risk, and a scalable automation foundation that protected patient safety while accelerating Epic adoption.

Customer Experience Change-maker – Wright County, Minnesota

Wright County has been named a Customer Experience Change‑maker for transforming a paper driven property tax abatement process into a transparent, digital, self‑service experience for residents. By implementing the Hyland Content Portal powered by Jadu and integrating it with Hyland OnBase WorkView and Workflow, the county replaced manual handoffs and limited visibility with end‑to‑end case tracking and real‑time status updates. Processing times, previously stretching up to 34 weeks, have so far been cut by 25%, and for the first time county leadership has real-time insight across volumes, timelines, and financial impact. The result is a faster, clearer, and more trustworthy experience for residents, alongside improved operational efficiency and shared visibility across departments as Wright County continues to scale digital services for a growing population.



Modernization Visionary – Global Technical Apparel Brand

As a Modernization Visionary, this global technical apparel brand has re-engineering its global go-to-market content supply chain to move faster and scale with confidence. Facing fragmented asset visibility, inconsistent product details, and limited access to visualizations across regions, this global company partnered with Hyland to centralize, enrich, and govern brand and product assets end-to-end. By placing Hyland Nuxeo at the core of its content ecosystem, the brand established a single source of truth that accelerates review, reuse, and publishing while improving asset completeness and compliance. The result is a more agile, cost-efficient content foundation that reduces friction across global teams, speeds time to market, and sets a new standard for modern, AI-native content operations.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud™ , delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

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SOURCE Hyland