EV charging adapter market size to grow by USD 6,318.88 million from 2022 to 2027: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EV charging adapter market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,318.88 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 25.08% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 788.69 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, which resulted in a steep fall in demand and large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. However, there are predictions that a few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the EV charging adapter market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EV Charging Adapter Market 2023-2027

Key trends – The use of ultracapacitors in EV energy storage systems is a key trend in the market. An ultracapacitor is an energy storage device that stores energy through chemical processes. An ultracapacitor conducts electricity through an electric field and can store higher charge quantities when compared to a battery. Therefore, it has a higher energy density. EVs can draw power from ultracapacitors during peak power load conditions. This helps reduce the load on the primary energy source, such as a Li-ion battery or an ultracapacitor module. Therefore, the use of ultracapacitors in EVs is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. To know more - Buy the report!

Global EV charging adapter market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global EV charging adapter market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global EV charging adapter market is fragmented, with the presence of a few international and several regional players. A few prominent vendors that offer EV charging adapters in the market are ABB Ltd., Aptiv PLC, ChargePoint Inc., CHONGQING SENKU MACHINERY IMP AND EXP Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Enel Spa, EV Safe Charge Inc, FLO Services USA Inc., Kempower Oy, Lectron EV, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Phihong USA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE and others.

As the market is capital intensive, small players find it difficult to compete with large international players in terms of quality, features, and services. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to the potential increase in the demand for EVs. Technology will play a key role in increasing the competition between vendors during the forecast period. Partnerships among companies will lead to the development of commercially viable EV charging adapter systems.

Vendor offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers EV charging adapters, which are modular 175-350 kW high-power chargers ideally suited for highway corridor and EV fleet operations.

The company offers EV charging adapters, which are modular 175-350 kW high-power chargers ideally suited for highway corridor and EV fleet operations. Aptiv PLC - The company offers EV charging adapters with charging infrastructure for e-mobility.

The company offers EV charging adapters with charging infrastructure for e-mobility. ChargePoint Inc. - The company offers EV charging adapters, which provide comprehensive charging for any fleet.

The company offers EV charging adapters, which provide comprehensive charging for any fleet. Delta Electronics Inc. - The company offers EV charging adapters, which can be applied in a wide range of residential, commercial, workplace, public, and fleet charging sites.

Global EV charging adapter market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (AC and DC) and application (public and private).

The AC segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In AC EV charging adapters, the convertor is kept inside the car and converts AC into DC. The adoption of these charging adapters is higher than DC EV charging adapters owing to their low cost of maintenance and installation. In addition, the tariffs to charge from AC EV charging adapters are also lower. These benefits will drive the growth of this segment growth during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global EV charging adapter market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global EV charging adapter market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increase in demand for EVs from countries such as China , Japan , Singapore , India , Thailand , and South Korea . The governments of many countries are taking initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the use of EVs and offering subsidies and incentives, which is expected to further increase the demand for EVs. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global EV charging adapter market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Increasing EV sales through tax incentives is driving the growth of the market. The rise in EV sales is fueling the demand for well-built EV charger infrastructure. Governments and regulatory bodies are providing incentives and subsidies to EV buyers. For instance, in Ireland, the Sustainable Energy Authority provides grants of up to USD 5,500 to USD 6,000 and an exemption from vehicle registration tax to EV buyers. In Italy, buyers of full-electric or hybrid vehicles can get an exemption from the annual registration tax for five years after purchase. Such incentives are increasing the demand for electric vehicles, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges – The increasing cost pressure is challenging the growth of the market. The cost pressure affects the sales of AC level 2 and DC fast chargers. The increasing number of PEVs equipped with AC Level 2 chargers and developments in charging infrastructure in public places will compel OEMs to invest more during the forecast period. However, manufacturers are unable to push the added cost to buyers due to price sensitivity. This may reduce the demand for EV charging adapters, which, in turn, will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this EV charging adapter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the EV charging adapter market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the EV charging adapter market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the EV charging adapter market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of EV charging adapter market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle (EV) motor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14,492.96 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by power rating (MPR, HPR, and IPR), type (AC motor and DC motor), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size is expected to increase by USD 15.81 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%. This report extensively covers the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market segmentation by type (AC and DC) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

EV Charging Adapter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 25.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,318.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aptiv PLC, ChargePoint Inc., CHONGQING SENKU MACHINERY IMP AND EXP Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EDF Energy Holdings Ltd, Enel Spa, EV Safe Charge Inc, FLO Services USA Inc., Kempower Oy, Lectron EV, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Phihong USA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global EV charging adapter market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global EV charging adapter market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on AC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on AC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on DC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on DC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 108: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Aptiv PLC

Exhibit 113: Aptiv PLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Aptiv PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Aptiv PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Aptiv PLC - Segment focus

12.5 ChargePoint Inc.

Exhibit 117: ChargePoint Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: ChargePoint Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: ChargePoint Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: ChargePoint Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 121: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 125: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 128: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Enel Spa

Exhibit 130: Enel Spa - Overview



Exhibit 131: Enel Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Enel Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Enel Spa - Segment focus

12.9 EV Safe Charge Inc

Exhibit 134: EV Safe Charge Inc - Overview



Exhibit 135: EV Safe Charge Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: EV Safe Charge Inc - Key offerings

12.10 FLO Services USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 137: FLO Services USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 138: FLO Services USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 139: FLO Services USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Kempower Oy

Exhibit 140: Kempower Oy - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kempower Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Kempower Oy - Key news



Exhibit 143: Kempower Oy - Key offerings

12.12 Lectron EV

Exhibit 144: Lectron EV - Overview



Exhibit 145: Lectron EV - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Lectron EV - Key offerings

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 147: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 148: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 151: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 152: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 154: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd

Exhibit 159: Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 160: Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Shanghai Zencar Industry Co Ltd - Key offerings

12.17 Siemens AG

Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio