EV Composites Market worth $5.45 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the The EV composites market is estimated at USD 2.69 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2026 to 2031.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'EV Composites Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

EV Composites Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.69 billion

USD 2.69 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.45 billion

USD 5.45 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 15.2%

EV Composites Market Trends & Insights:

The EV composites market is witnessing strong growth due to increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength, and durable materials that help improve vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and sustainability. Automakers are increasingly adopting composite materials in body panels, battery enclosures, structural components, chassis systems, and interior applications to reduce vehicle weight and comply with stringent emission regulations. Continuous advancements in composite manufacturing technologies, including automated production processes, high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM), thermoplastic composite processing, and recycling solutions, are improving production efficiency and enabling greater adoption across high-volume vehicle platforms. Market growth is further supported by the rapid expansion of electric vehicle production, growing investments in lightweight vehicle architecture, and increasing demand for extended battery range and energy efficiency. The automotive industry's focus on carbon reduction, vehicle electrification, and sustainable mobility is accelerating the adoption of advanced composite materials. As OEMs continue to invest in next-generation vehicle platforms and recyclable composite solutions, EV composites are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of transportation.

Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

By fiber type, the carbon fiber segment dominated the EV composites market with a share of 80.4% in terms of value in 2025.

By resin type, the thermoset segment dominated the EV composites market with a share of 59.8% in terms of value in 2025.

By manufacturing process, RTM process segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the electrical vehicle segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the battery enclosures segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Syensqo, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Owens Corning, and SGL Carbon.

IDI Composites International, The Gund Company, Envalior, and CIE Automotive India have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) composites market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials that improve vehicle efficiency, battery range, and overall performance. Composite materials such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) and glass fiber-reinforced polymers (GFRP) offer an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, enabling significant weight reduction compared with conventional materials such as steel and aluminum while maintaining structural integrity and crashworthiness. Their superior corrosion resistance, fatigue performance, electrical insulation, and thermal stability make them ideal for applications including battery enclosures, body structures, chassis components, underbody shields, and interior parts. Composites provide greater design flexibility, allowing manufacturers to develop complex aerodynamic geometries that enhance vehicle efficiency and optimize space for battery systems. Continuous advancements in automated composite manufacturing technologies, recyclable thermoplastic composites, and sustainable resin systems are further improving production efficiency and lowering lifecycle costs. Coupled with stringent emission regulations, growing global EV production, and increasing investments in next-generation vehicle platforms, these factors are expected to drive robust growth in the EV composites market throughout the forecast period.

The carbon fiber type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the EV composites market during the forecasted period.

Carbon fiber accounted for the largest share of the market due to its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, making it one of the most preferred materials for lightweight vehicle design. Carbon fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRPs) are significantly lighter than conventional metals while offering superior stiffness, fatigue resistance, and crash performance, enabling manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight, improve battery efficiency, and extend driving range. These composites are widely used in battery enclosures, body structures, roof panels, chassis components, wheels, and aerodynamic parts in premium and high-performance electric vehicles.

Carbon fiber composites also offer excellent design flexibility, allowing the production of complex, integrated components that reduce assembly time and part count while enhancing structural performance. In addition, their corrosion resistance, durability, and thermal stability make them well suited for demanding EV applications. Recent advancements in high-rate manufacturing technologies, including automated fiber placement (AFP), high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM), and recyclable carbon fiber composites, are significantly reducing production costs and cycle times, supporting wider adoption beyond luxury vehicles. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in recycled carbon fiber and low-carbon production technologies to improve sustainability and reduce lifecycle emissions. As global electric vehicle production continues to accelerate and automakers intensify their focus on lightweighting and energy efficiency, demand for carbon fiber composites is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.

The thermoplastic resin type segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the EV composites market during the forecast period.

Based on resin type, the electric vehicle (EV) composites industry is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Thermoplastic composites are witnessing rapid adoption due to their excellent combination of lightweight properties, high impact resistance, design flexibility, and recyclability. Unlike thermoset composites, thermoplastics can be reheated and remolded without significant degradation, supporting circular economy initiatives and helping automotive manufacturers meet increasingly stringent sustainability targets. Their shorter processing cycles, weldability, and compatibility with automated, high-volume manufacturing processes make them particularly attractive for mass-market electric vehicle production.

Thermoplastic resins such as polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), polycarbonate (PC), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) are increasingly reinforced with continuous or long fibers to produce components with high stiffness, excellent impact resistance, chemical resistance, and outstanding strength-to-weight performance. These materials are widely used in battery enclosures, front-end modules, body panels, underbody shields, seat structures, interior components, electrical connectors, and cooling system components, where lightweighting and durability are critical.

Recent advancements in continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites, automated tape placement (ATP), compression molding, overmoulding, and hybrid molding technologies are enabling faster production cycles and reducing manufacturing costs. At the same time, automotive original equipment manufacturers are increasingly adopting recyclable thermoplastic composite solutions to meet environmental regulations and improve vehicle sustainability. As global electric vehicle production continues to grow, the demand for thermoplastic composites is expected to increase steadily, supported by their superior processing efficiency, high mechanical performance, and recyclability.

The ultra-premium segment type is expected to have the third-largest share during the forecast period in terms of value.

In this segment, electric vehicles that cost more than 100,000 USD are considered to be ultra-premium. In the ultra-premium segment, composites offer not only performance benefits but also exclusivity, allowing manufacturers to create bespoke vehicles with unique designs and advanced features that attract discerning customers seeking unparalleled sophistication. The use of composites in ultra-premium electric vehicles is set to grow as manufacturers seek to enhance performance, range, and sustainability. Innovations in materials and manufacturing processes will likely continue to drive this trend, making composites an integral part of the future of high-end electric mobility.

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The battery enclosure segment is expected to have the third-largest share during the forecast period, in both value and volume.

The demand for EV composites in battery enclosure applications within the electric vehicle (EV) composites market varies across premium, ultra-premium, and non-premium segments, driven by distinct factors tailored to each segment's requirements and priorities. In the premium segment, renowned for luxury and cutting-edge technology, automakers prioritize advanced materials like composites to enhance the performance, safety, and longevity of EV battery systems. In the ultra-premium segment, the demand for automotive composites in battery enclosures is driven by the desire to offer state-of-the-art solutions that uphold the brand's reputation for excellence and sophistication. Composites offer advantages such as lightweight construction, corrosion resistance, and thermal insulation, contributing to the overall reliability and durability of electric vehicle battery systems. These factors are expected to boost EV composites in battery enclosure applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in both value and volume during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle (EV) composites market has been analyzed across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global EV composites market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period. The region's dominance is driven by its position as the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturing hub, led by China, followed by Japan, South Korea, and India. Strong government support through purchase incentives, localization policies, battery manufacturing investments, and stringent vehicle emission regulations continues to accelerate EV adoption and production. China remains the largest EV producer and consumer globally, while India is witnessing rapid growth through initiatives such as the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries and automobiles and expanding charging infrastructure.

Rising investments in battery gigafactories, lightweight vehicle platforms, and domestic composite manufacturing are further boosting demand for advanced composite materials across battery enclosures, body structures, chassis components, and interior applications. In addition, increasing consumer awareness of sustainable mobility, rapid urbanization, advancements in composite manufacturing technologies, and the growing focus on vehicle lightweighting to improve battery efficiency and driving range are supporting market expansion. As electric vehicle production continues to increase across the region, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leadership in the global EV composites market during the forecast period.

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Key Players

Prominent EV Composites companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Piran Advanced Composites (UK), HRC (Hengrui Corporation) (China), Envalior (Germany), Exel Composites (Finland), Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SGL Carbon (Germany), POLYTEC HOLDING AG (Austria), Plastic Omnium (France), Röchling SE & Co. KG (Germany), Mar-Bal, Inc. (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), and Faurecia (France), The Gund Company (US), IDI Composites International (US), TRB Lightweight Structures (US), CIE Automotive India (India), ZhongAo Carbon (China), Atlas Fibre (US), Jiangsu Kangde Xin Composite Material (China), Euro Advanced Carbon Fiber Composites GmbH (US), and Owens Corning (US), among others.

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