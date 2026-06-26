EVA Air Debuts the First Washington, D.C. to Taipei Nonstop Service

This route marks the airline's 10th North American gateway, enhancing access between the U.S. capital region and Asia

TAIPEI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air celebrated the launch of its new nonstop service between Washington D.C. and Taipei, marking a significant expansion as the airline's 10th North American gateway. As the first airline to offer nonstop service between these two cities, the new route represents a key milestone in strengthening connectivity between Taiwan and the U.S. East Coast. A special inaugural ceremony was held at Washington Dulles International Airport to commemorate the milestone and welcome the inaugural flight.

EVA Air’s inaugural Taipei - Washington, D.C. (Dulles) flight arrives to a ceremonial water cannon salute. Clay Sun, President of EVA Air (left), and John E. (Jack) Potter, President and CEO of MWAA (right), exchange gifts during the ceremony at Washington Dulles International Airport, commemorating the launch of EVA Air’s new Dulles service. EVA Air President Mr. Sun is joined by distinguished guests including Mr. Han, President of the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan; Mr. Potter, President and CEO of MWAA; Mr. Campbell, Director of the Virginia Department of Aviation; Mr. Yui of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S.; and MWAA officials Mr. Bell, Ms. Hanley, Mr. Bobson, and Mr. D’Amico for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Washington Dulles International Airport, marking the launch of EVA Air’s new Dulles service.

The event was jointly presided over by EVA Air President Clay Sun alongside distinguished guests including: The Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV) Agency Director Gregory W. (Greg) Campbell; Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) President and CEO Jack Potter; MWAA Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Chryssa Westerlund; MWAA Vice President of Airline Business Development Paul Bobson, and Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States Alexander Tah-ray Yui. Additionally, Han Kuo-Yu, President of the Legislative Yuan of Taiwan, led a cross-party congressional delegation on this historic flight back to Taipei and attended the ceremony, participating in the ribbon-cutting.

"It is a great honor to be invited to the inaugural ceremony of EVA Air's direct service between Washington, D.C. and Taipei," said Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-Yu. "This new route not only reflects the growing travel demand between Taiwan and the U.S., but also marks a new milestone in our partnership. "

"As the United States celebrates its semi-quincentennial, I am delighted to see EVA Air launch its direct flights between Taipei and Washington, D.C. at this historic moment," said Representative Alexander Tah-ray Yui.

"Washington Dulles International Airport serves as a vital gateway to the nation's capital area. We are immensely grateful for the strong support from all our partners and guests that made expanding our network into the heart of America possible," said Clay Sun, President of EVA Air. "We see immense market potential in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. This new route will seamlessly enhance EVA Air's network across the eastern United States, delivering premium service to both business and leisure travelers alike."

Washington Dulles International Airport marked the inaugural flight from Taipei with an organized ceremonial water cannon salute, followed by a welcome from MWAA President and CEO Jack Potter, who personally welcomed EVA Air President Clay Sun and the inaugural passengers on the tarmac upon their arrival. The inaugural ceremony featured a lively traditional dragon and lion dance performance, along with an exchange of commemorative gifts between Sun and Potter. Sun presented a model of a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, while Potter returned the gesture with a custom-framed map of Washington D.C., symbolizing the newly established aerial bridge and a new chapter of close cooperation. Passengers on the inaugural flight also received special commemorative gifts, including limited-edition EVA Air and Taiwan Tourism Administration items.

"Today we came together to celebrate a historic milestone for Washington Dulles International Airport and the entire National Capital region," said Jack Potter, President and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. "For the first time, residents and visitors can enjoy nonstop flights to Taiwan's premier technological and cultural hub and easily continue a journey to dozens of key destinations across east and southeast Asia. In the same respect, we look forward to welcoming thousands of new visitors who can explore our world-class museums and famed monuments, and savor the rich cultural diversity of Washington, D.C."

"Expanding Washington, D.C.'s connectivity with Asia has been a strategic priority for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority," said Paul Bobson, Vice President for Airline Business Development of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. "This new nonstop service between Taipei and the Washington D.C. region will strengthen trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. Today's inaugural flight is the culmination of years of analysis, planning, and partnership building, and we are especially grateful to EVA Air for its partnership and confidence in our community. Their commitment to this service has made this important milestone possible and will create new opportunities for travelers, businesses, and communities on both sides of the Pacific."

"Increasing access to passenger air service is essential to keeping Virginia connected and competitive. This new route expands opportunities for residents and businesses across the Commonwealth," said Virginia Department of Aviation Agency Director Gregory W. Campbell. "We are proud to support partnerships that enhance travel access for all Virginians."

The Washington, D.C.–Taipei route operates four weekly flights utilizing Boeing 787-9 aircraft configured with Royal Laurel Class, Economy Class, and EVA Air's Premium Economy Class. This newly introduced fourth iteration of the PE class is designed to elevate the in-flight experience and offers one of the industry's most generous seat pitches, delivering enhanced comfort and functionality for long-haul travelers. The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Flight No. Frequency Departure time Arrival time Washington, D.C.-Taipei BR003 2.4.6.7 01:50 05:45+1 Taipei-Washington, D.C. BR004 1.3.5.6 19:30 22:30 *Actual flight times are subject to the official announcements on the website.

Following the launch of the Washington, D.C. route, passengers will benefit from a direct connection to Taipei with convenient onward access to EVA Air's extensive network across Asia. As the political and economic heart of the United States, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region is home to a wide range of multinational corporations, international organizations, and a highly skilled workforce, presenting strong and steady demand for international business, academic, and leisure travel. With seamless transfers at its Taipei hub, EVA Air continues to expand its presence in the North American market, now serving 10 key gateways, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington D.C., Vancouver, and Toronto, with 98 flights per week.

EVA Air has consistently been recognized as one of the world's safest airlines, maintaining its SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline rating for 11 consecutive years and earning top safety rankings from AirlineRatings.com for 13 consecutive years. The carrier has also received industry recognition for its premium service, including awards for its in-flight beverage program. Moving forward, EVA Air remains committed to continuous improvement, providing global travelers with a safe and high-quality travel experience.

Travelers can learn more about EVA Air's routes and services and book flights at www.evaair.com.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

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SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation