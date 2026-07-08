TAIPEI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air has achieved a historic milestone, earning the No. 1 ranking among international airlines in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026. The recognition, awarded through the publication's annual readers' survey, marks EVA Air's first time claiming the top spot and highlights the airline's longstanding commitment to service excellence, innovation, and an elevated travel experience.

EVA Air Ranked No. 1 International Airline in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026.

"We are deeply grateful to passengers around the world for their support and recognition of EVA Air. Winning the top spot this year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team who strive every day to deliver exceptional service at every stage of the journey," said EVA Air Chairman Steve Lin. "Our new fourth-generation Premium Economy Class, introduced in 2025, has received strong positive feedback from travelers, and we are proud to partner with numerous internationally renowned brands to elevate our in-flight amenities and dining experience. This recognition inspires us to keep moving forward. We will continue investing in our people, products, and services to exceed traveler expectations and deliver an exceptional journey wherever we fly."

Travel + Leisure is one of the world's leading travel magazines. Each year, it conducts its annual World's Best Awards survey, inviting readers to vote for their favorite airlines, hotels, cruise lines, islands, cities, and other travel experiences. This year, over 200,000 readers participated in the survey. The results are widely recognized as an influential measure of consumer preferences and are highly regarded across the global tourism and travel industry. The "Airlines" category of the survey evaluates companies based on cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service, and overall value. The 2026 World's Best Awards are featured in the August 2026 issue of Travel + Leisure. The full results are available at travelandleisure.com.

EVA Air has received numerous industry accolades for both its service excellence and safety record. In addition to being ranked No. 1 in Travel + Leisure's 2026 World's Best International Airline, EVA Air has been recognized as a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline for 11 consecutive years. It was also ranked No. 11 in AirlineRatings.com's Top 25 Airlines and No. 8 in its Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines rankings for 2026, while earning the publication's Seven Star PLUS Safety Rating.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation