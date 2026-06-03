Ever.Ag Expands Everett, Its Ag Decision Engine, to Livestock and Animal Protein Operations

The second wave of Ever.Ag's agentic AI rollout arrives at World Pork Expo, bringing Feed Allocation System, S&OP, and Feedlot IQ to the full livestock and animal protein supply chain

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag today announced the expansion of Everett, its Ag Decision Engine, to livestock and animal protein operations, marking the second wave of an agentic AI rollout that began with dairy in April this year. The announcement is being made at World Pork Expo, where Ever.Ag is exhibiting at booth V665 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Everett connects data across a customer's operation with Ever.Ag intelligence, turning insights into decisions by orchestrating, evolving, and creating workflows, woven into the products livestock producers and animal protein processors already rely on. Everett is now available for customers using Feed Allocation System, S&OP for Animal Protein, and Feedlot IQ.

Everett from Ever.Ag

"What we launched in April was a promise to this industry that Ever.Ag would bring agentic AI to every domain we serve," said Ever.Ag CEO Scott Sexton. "Livestock and animal protein operations are complex, high-stakes environments where the right decision at the right time matters enormously. Ever.Ag has built and brought together the expertise to understand exactly how they work, and Everett puts that expertise to work. That's what makes this different from a generic AI tool."

Agentic AI Built for Livestock and Animal Protein

Livestock and animal protein operations face a unique combination of biological variability, market volatility, and operational complexity, and the margin for error is narrow. Everett proactively monitors what matters, recommends actions with full context, and enables execution without requiring teams to jump between systems.

"Livestock and animal protein operations generate extraordinary amounts of data, and the decisions that move profitability happen fast. Whether you're managing feed, running a processing plant, or navigating volatile markets, Everett arrives knowing how operations like yours work, and where critical decisions happen. General-purpose AI tools don't."

What Everett Can Do: A Few Examples

Feed Allocation System — Everett brings automated feed planning, proactive gap detection, group performance benchmarking, mortality alerting, and sell sequence optimization to operations.

S&OP for Animal Protein — Everett monitors market signals and operational KPIs, delivering confidence-scored pricing recommendations, executive narratives, and variance attribution across multi-species processing environments.

Feedlot IQ — Everett monitors pen and lot performance continuously, surfaces mass-treatment candidates before the pull rate makes the decision obvious, delivers a ranked margin briefing each morning, and keeps buying decisions anchored to today's market with real-time inbound break-evens by class.

What's Next

Agribusiness is next in Ever.Ag's continuous Everett rollout, with announcements planned for later this summer. Additionally, Everett for Livestock Procurement is in development, with availability expected later this year.

"Every wave brings more customers into an operation that's smarter and more capable of acting on what the data is telling them," Sexton added. "And Everett keeps getting better. The more it's used, the more value it delivers."

Learn more about Everett at World Pork Expo, booth V665, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, Iowa, June 3–4, 2026. For more information about Everett, visit: www.ever.ag/everett

ABOUT EVER.AG

Ever.Ag is a leading provider of innovative AgTech solutions and services that connect and empower the entire agricultural supply chain, from farm to consumer. With a deep commitment to advancing how agriculture works, Ever.Ag delivers market intelligence, risk management, and cutting-edge software that enable smarter, more sustainable operations across dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness sectors. Backed by decades of experience and a passion for industry innovation, Ever.Ag helps producers, processors, and partners make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and feed a growing world with confidence.

SOURCE Ever.Ag