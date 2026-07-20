Ever.Ag Advances Everett, Its Ag Decision Engine, to Agribusiness

The third wave of Ever.Ag's agentic AI rollout arrives at Tech Hub Live, bringing FieldAlytics and Merchant Ag to ag retailers, cooperatives, and growers

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag today announced the expansion of Everett, its Ag Decision Engine, to agribusiness—the third wave of an agentic AI rollout that began with dairy in April and expanded to livestock and animal protein in June. The announcement is being made at Tech Hub Live, where Ever.Ag is a key sponsor, at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Everett connects data across a customer's operation with Ever.Ag intelligence, turning insights into decisions by orchestrating, evolving, and creating workflows woven into the products ag retailers, cooperatives, and agronomists already rely on.

Ever.Ag today announced the expansion of Everett, its Ag Decision Engine, to agribusiness. Post this Everett from Ever.Ag

"We said from the beginning that this rollout would go deep in every vertical we serve," said Ever.Ag CEO Scott Sexton. "FieldAlytics monitors over 220 million active acres. Merchant Ag powers ag retailers and cooperatives across the country. Bringing Everett into those products means agentic AI is now at work for the people who advise, supply, and serve growers every day."

Agentic AI Built for Ag Retail and the Grower Adviser Network

Ag retailers and cooperatives manage agronomic advice, logistics, grain merchandising, energy delivery, and grower relationships simultaneously, and the margin for a missed signal is real. Everett proactively monitors what matters across that complexity, recommends actions with full context, and enables execution without requiring teams to jump between systems.

"Whether you're a sales agronomist looking for the next opportunity to improve a grower's yield, a grain merchandiser settling contracts under deadline, or a dispatcher routing energy deliveries ahead of a cold snap, Everett arrives knowing how operations like yours work and where those decisions happen," said Simon Drake, Chief Product Officer. "General-purpose AI tools don't."

Everett works within each customer's own data environment. Data stays within their operation and is never shared with or used to inform recommendations for other customers. Everett's intelligence deepens as it learns the patterns of each customer's own operation, so the value compounds for that customer without their data ever leaving it. This approach is reinforced by Ever.Ag's SOC 2 Type II compliance, reflecting decades of experience safeguarding customer data with rigorous, independently validated controls.

What Everett Can Do: A Few Examples

FieldAlytics — Everett predicts which growers are likely to order, and in what quantities, so sales teams can pre-sell and operations can pre-position before the call comes in. Everett delivers role-aware summaries on every FieldAlytics report, giving growers, agronomists, and managers plain-language insights and clear next steps. It also continuously monitors connected equipment, detecting silent connectivity failures before operators encounter them.

Merchant Ag — Everett delivers a unified view of every customer across divisions, surfacing churn signals and expansion opportunities before they would be identified manually. For co-op finance teams, Everett models patronage scenarios and produces board-ready outputs in minutes. Everett also automates AP entry, reading and processing expense and product invoices for validation. Additional capabilities include energy demand forecasting and route optimization, grain settlement validation, and cross-division credit risk scoring and collections prioritization.

What's Next

The expansion of Everett is not finished. Additional products across dairy, livestock, and agribusiness will carry Everett capabilities in the months ahead, further deepening the intelligence available to customers within each vertical.

"Every product we add makes the value compound," Sexton added. "We're not done within any of these verticals. And Everett keeps getting better. The more a customer uses it, the more it understands their operation, and the more value it delivers back to them."

Learn more about Everett at Tech Hub Live, Iowa Events Center, Des Moines, Iowa, July 20–22, 2026. For more information, visit: www.ever.ag/everett

ABOUT EVER.AG

Ever.Ag is a leading provider of innovative AgTech solutions and services that connect and empower the entire agricultural supply chain, from farm to consumer. With a deep commitment to advancing how agriculture works, Ever.Ag delivers market intelligence, risk management, and cutting-edge software that enable smarter, more sustainable operations across dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness sectors. Backed by decades of experience and a passion for industry innovation, Ever.Ag helps producers, processors, and partners make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and feed a growing world with confidence.

SOURCE Ever.Ag