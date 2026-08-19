Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® Launches BrokerBrand TPO to Raise the Standard for Third-Party Origination

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® announced the launch of BrokerBrand TPO, a new Third-Party Origination (TPO) channel created exclusively to serve independent mortgage brokers.

BrokerBrand

Purpose-built to support the independent broker community, BrokerBrand TPO is backed by more than 40 years of trust, combining the legacy of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company with a broker-first philosophy that keeps borrowers connected to the mortgage brokers they trust. Built on decades of operational excellence, relationship-driven service, and financial strength, BrokerBrand TPO brings a new standard of partnership to the Third-Party Origination market.

Spearheading the new channel is Bob Marseilles, Senior Vice President of Third Party Originations, who brings more than two decades of experience standing up and leading wholesale and TPO operations across the industry. Throughout his career, Marseilles has built lasting relationships with the broker partners he serves, guided by a conviction that brokers deserve responsiveness, consistency, and a lender that treats them as true partners. That philosophy shapes every element of BrokerBrand TPO, positioning the channel to be a trusted, long-term home for the broker community.

BrokerBrand TPO was created in response to a growing need in the mortgage industry for lending partners that strengthen—not compete with—the broker-client relationship. As the mortgage landscape continues to evolve, independent mortgage brokers are looking for partners who respect the relationships they have worked hard to build while delivering the products, service, technology, and execution needed to help them grow.

At the heart of BrokerBrand TPO is a simple belief: the broker's relationship with the borrower should always remain the broker's relationship. Every aspect of the TPO channel is intentionally designed to support brokers—not compete with them. From application through closing and beyond, BrokerBrand TPO is committed to helping brokers remain the trusted advisor for their clients throughout the homeownership journey.

The name BrokerBrand reflects that philosophy. Rather than placing the lender's brand at the center of the customer experience, BrokerBrand TPO is committed to elevating the broker's brand—empowering independent mortgage professionals to strengthen customer loyalty, deepen client relationships, and grow their businesses with confidence.

Backed by the experience and stability of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company, BrokerBrand TPO provides a comprehensive suite of lending solutions—including conventional, government, jumbo, and specialized mortgage products—supported by responsive underwriting, experienced account executives, dependable loan fulfillment, and operational excellence.

BrokerBrand TPO also delivers modern lending technology and streamlined workflows designed to help brokers originate loans more efficiently while maintaining the personalized service their clients expect. By combining technology with experienced professionals and responsive support, BrokerBrand TPO enables brokers to focus on what they do best—building relationships, serving clients, and growing their businesses.

"For more than 40 years, Evergreen has earned the trust of homeowners, communities, and business partners by putting relationships first. As we looked at today's Third-Party Origination market, we saw an opportunity to build something different—one where brokers never have to wonder whether their lending partner will compete for the relationships, they've worked so hard to earn. BrokerBrand TPO is our commitment to putting brokers first, backed by the same trust and values that have guided Evergreen for four decades."

— Donald Burton, Founder and CEO, Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company

BrokerBrand TPO's commitment extends well beyond delivering loans. The company is focused on building lasting partnerships through consistent communication, dependable execution, personalized support, and operational expertise that brokers can rely on in every market cycle. Every interaction is designed with one objective in mind: helping brokers deliver an exceptional client experience while preserving the relationships they have worked hard to build.

"We didn't set out to build just another TPO channel. We built BrokerBrand TPO around the way brokers want to do business—with responsive service, experienced people, dependable execution, and a partner that strengthens their brand instead of its own. Our goal is simple: give brokers the confidence that every loan is backed by the expertise, resources, and commitment of a company that has spent more than four decades earning trust in the mortgage industry. When our broker partners succeed, we succeed, and that's the foundation on which BrokerBrand TPO was built."

— Dan Richards, Chief Strategy Officer

The launch of BrokerBrand TPO marks Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company's entry into the Third-Party Origination channel. Guided by the values that have defined Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company, BrokerBrand TPO is built on a simple promise: to provide independent mortgage brokers with an experienced lending partner that protects their client relationships, delivers operational excellence, and helps them build stronger businesses.

About BrokerBrand TPO

BrokerBrand TPO is the Third-Party Origination (TPO) channel of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® dba BrokerBrand TPO (NMLS ID 3182). Dedicated exclusively to independent mortgage brokers, BrokerBrand TPO delivers competitive lending solutions, responsive operational support, modern lending technology, and a broker-first philosophy that protects and strengthens the relationship between brokers and their borrowers. Built on the legacy of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company, BrokerBrand TPO combines trusted mortgage experience with the people, products, and partnership mortgage professionals need to grow their businesses with confidence. For more information visit BrokerBrand.com or follow us on LinkedIn

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SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company DBA BrokerBrand TPO