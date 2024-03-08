Evermore Cannabis Company to Launch New Product Line, "Happy J's"

BALTIMORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermore Cannabis Company, headquartered in Baltimore, is set to introduce "Happy J's," a new line of pre-rolled joints (PRJs), in early March.

Known for its premium cannabis products, Evermore is expanding its offerings with this innovative addition, promising a unique smoking experience for enthusiasts and casual consumers alike.

"Happy J's" are crafted from high-quality, freshly produced flower, ensuring a full-flavor experience. These PRJs will be available in both 2-pack and 7-pack options, catering to various consumer needs. Utilizing rare strains typically reserved for concentrates, "Happy J's" offer a distinctive taste and smoking experience.

Craig Shulman, CEO of Evermore Cannabis Company, highlighted the uniqueness of "Happy J's": "Inspired by the beloved TV show 'Happy Days,' these PRJs evoke a sense of nostalgia while providing a sophisticated consumption experience. We aim to offer consumers exceptional strains through premium and versatile packaging options, setting 'Happy J's' apart in the market."

The "Happy J's" 7-Packs, featuring the slogan "A J for every day," are designed for convenience and ease of use, offering a consistent and smooth burn thanks to the expertly ground Evermore flower. This attention to detail ensures a superior smoking experience, with each pack designed to meet the daily needs of consumers.

Evermore Cannabis Company is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, and edibles. Leveraging top-tier industry standards and cutting-edge technologies, Evermore's dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure customer satisfaction. The company's mission is to provide the finest cannabis products, driven by a passion for quality, innovation, and service.

For more information about Evermore Cannabis Company and its new "Happy J's" product line, visit https://www.evermorecompany.com/.

