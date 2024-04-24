Evermore Cannabis Company Triumphs at the Maryland Leaf Bowl

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermore Cannabis Company, a leader in innovative cannabis cultivation and product development, is thrilled to announce its remarkable success at the first-ever Maryland Leaf Bowl, held on April 13th. Demonstrating excellence across multiple categories, Evermore Cannabis Company has proudly secured four prestigious awards, setting a high standard for the industry and underscoring its commitment to quality and innovation.

In a competition that brought together the best of Maryland's cannabis industry, Evermore Cannabis Company stood out with its exceptional product offerings. The company's Dark Chocolate Peppermint Discos clinched the trophy for Best Chocolate Edibles, a testament to their commitment to creating enjoyable and high-quality cannabis-infused products. The Sour Peel variety was awarded Best Tropical/Floral Indoor Flower, showcasing Evermore's prowess in cultivating strains with complex profiles and unparalleled flavors. Additionally, the GS CBD strain won the title of Best CBD-Rich Indoor Flower, highlighting the company's dedication to offering therapeutic options for consumers. The event's highlight came when Evermore's Midnight Circus was named the Best Exotic Indoor Flower, solidifying its status as a crowd favorite and a testament to the innovation and care that go into Evermore's cultivation practices.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to have been recognized in such a significant way at the Maryland Leaf Bowl," said Craig Schulman, CEO of Evermore Cannabis Company. "These awards are a reflection of the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team. We aim to set the bar high in the cannabis industry, and receiving these accolades motivates us to continue innovating and providing our customers with the best possible products. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Maryland Leaf Bowl judges for acknowledging our efforts and to our loyal customers for their unwavering support."

Evermore Cannabis Company's success at the Maryland Leaf Bowl is a milestone in its mission to lead and transform the cannabis industry through excellence in cultivation, product development, and customer experience. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the cannabis space, guided by a deep understanding of its customers' needs and preferences.

For more information about Evermore Cannabis Company and its award-winning products, please visit www.evermorecompany.com.

