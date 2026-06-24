Evermore Hospitality Announces Industry-First Partnership with Harvard-Trained Social Scientist Kasley Killam to Advance Relational Wellness

Leading social health expert Kasley Killam joins Evermore Orlando Resort as advisor for Relational Wellness by Evermore, an innovative new hospitality approach grounded in togetherness as the future of travel

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermore Orlando Resort today announced a partnership with world renowned author and speaker, Kasley Killam, Harvard-trained social scientist whose pioneering work has reframed human connection as a core pillar of health. Killam will serve as expert advisor for Relational Wellness by Evermore, an innovative new hospitality approach built on the premise that meaningful connection is a critical element of well-being in its own right.

Kasley Killam, Harvard-trained social scientist Evermore Orlando Resort

The collaboration marks a deliberate break from a category long optimized for the individual, including the silent spa and single-serving retreat, and positions Evermore at the front of an emerging shift toward social health.

Evermore Orlando Resort believes relational wellness is found in meaningful connection, and as the resort was designed from the ground up for this purpose, is uniquely positioned to lead this pioneering shift in the travel sector. It marks the first time a modern luxury hospitality brand has formally partnered with an internationally recognized social health expert on the development of a relational wellness strategy and its impact on the guest experience.

Social disconnection, including loneliness, has emerged as a significant global health concern over the last five years. According to a 2025 report from the World Health Organization, nearly one in six people worldwide is affected by loneliness, and in 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General declared loneliness and social isolation a public health crisis. During a time of epidemic-level loneliness around the world, the partnership reflects a growing focus on social health and human connection.

"Connection has become the rarest and most meaningful form of luxury in modern life. Luxury hospitality has been defined by space, privacy, and escape. But today, people are craving something far more meaningful," said Elizabeth Mullins, president of Evermore Hospitality. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Kasley whose strategic guidance will inform the opportunities we offer our guests to reconnect, to celebrate, and to strengthen the relationships that matter most. The future of travel isn't about getting away. It's about escaping to each other."

With a Master of Public Health in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Harvard University and nearly 15 years of leading human connection initiatives, Killam's deep expertise and research insights will help inform Evermore's approach to relational wellness. A leading voice in the field, Killam is a globally recognized thought leader, TED speaker, and best-selling author of The Art and Science of Connection, whose advocacy has helped establish social health as a core pillar alongside physical and mental health worldwide.

"Throughout my career, I've focused on educating people on the importance of social health and exploring ways to live more meaningfully connected lives. The places where we gather, and the experiences that we share, play an important role in creating the conditions for people to thrive well beyond a vacation. I'm thrilled to collaborate with Evermore as they spearhead this new category of Relational Wellness," said Killam. "Together, I hope we can help guests not only create memories, but also strengthen the relationships that shape their health and happiness long after they've returned home."

As part of the partnership with Evermore Orlando Resort, she will support the development of Relational Wellness by Evermore, including integration of research and social health best practices throughout operations and guest experiences, as well as employee and executive training, exclusive workshops, and events for Evermore guests.

For reservations and more information about Evermore Orlando Resort, please visit www.evermoreresort.com or call 855-341-9527.

About Evermore Orlando Resort

Evermore Orlando Resort is a first-of-its-kind, thoughtfully built destination crafted to offer experience-collecting travelers more ways to stay and play. The resort offers two signature experiences: Conrad Orlando at Evermore, an elevated luxury hotel to anticipate your every need, and Evermore Residences, premium vacation homes purpose-built for large families and gatherings. The unique destination is enveloped within two Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf courses and showcases Evermore Bay, Orlando's first and only beach designed for both relaxation and recreation, featuring 8-acres of crystal-clear water and 20 acres of soft white sand all conveniently located right next door to Walt Disney World. Guests can dig into 14 different mouth-watering options, each with incredible service and exceptional value. The resort provides a plethora of experiences for families and all ages, such as paddleboarding and kayaking on Evermore Bay, playing classic games at the Arcade, complimentary fitness classes, exploring daily and seasonal events and activities at The Landing and on Boathouse Lawn, multiple sports courts including a basketball court, bocce ball and shuffleboard court, pickleball court, sandy volleyball court, and more. Learn more by visiting www.evermoreresort.com.

About Evermore Residences

Evermore Residences, inclusive of purpose-built Houses and Flats that offer 4-11 bedrooms and sleep up to 32 people, are designed for large families and gatherings in mind for comfort, connection, and convenience. Evermore's Houses are spacious 5–11-bedroom vacation homes that feature standout amenities for all ages, such as a private heated pool, fully-equipped kitchen, oversized common gathering spaces, outdoor kitchen and grill, private chef and bartender experiences, 'ready to heat' meals with Evermore To Your Door, and more. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Evermore Flats also offer another way for guests to stay and provide a large, open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and private deck, premium furnishings, convenient parking, and much more. Learn more by visiting www.evermoreresort.com.

SOURCE Evermore Orlando Resort