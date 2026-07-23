Evermore Orlando Resort Introduces Two New Programs Offering Curated Experiences Designed To Create Lifetime Memories

From family tree plantings at the resort to private nature adventures on the coast, Evermore Signature Experiences and Conrad Orlando's exceptional offerings create unparalleled moments and memories in and around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, guests visiting Evermore Orlando Resort can enjoy even more ways to maximize their Orlando vacation with two new programs now available at the property: Evermore Signature Experiences and Conrad Orlando's adventurous, thoughtfully curated offerings. Each program offers guests a selection of exclusively curated experiences designed to create unforgettable moments and memories.

A sunset cruise on Evermore Bay overlooking Conrad Orlando is one of the new signature experiences offered for guests at Evermore Orlando Resort.

With two distinct ways to stay — Evermore Residences, premium vacation homes purpose-built for large families and group gatherings, and Conrad Orlando at Evermore, a world-class AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Four Star luxury hotel — guests can choose the experience that matches how they want to vacation. Evermore Signature Experiences are available resort-wide and built to bring groups closer together.

Evermore Signature Experiences

With Evermore Signature Experiences, families and loved ones can enjoy thoughtfully curated ceremonies, celebrations and personalized moments, all coordinated by the resort's dedicated team to create meaningful moments throughout their stay.

One highlight of the new collection is Plant Your Family Tree, a commemorative ceremony that invites families to leave a lasting mark on the resort through a personalized tree planting. Complete with a custom dedication placard at the base of the tree and gardening keepsakes to take home, the experience gives guests something rare in Orlando: a piece of the resort that's permanently, personally theirs.

Additional Evermore Signature Experiences designed to celebrate togetherness this summer include:

Chris-Craft Sunset Cruise – Aboard Forevermore , the resort's fully electric Chris-Craft vessel, guests glide across Evermore Bay for front-row sunset views, paired with cocktails, light bites and curated music — golden hour, elevated.

– Aboard , the resort's fully electric Chris-Craft vessel, guests glide across Evermore Bay for front-row sunset views, paired with cocktails, light bites and curated music — golden hour, elevated. Evermore Keepsake Film – In partnership with URLIFE Media, a professional editor and producer turn guests' own vacation photos and videos into a cinematic keepsake.

– In partnership with URLIFE Media, a professional editor and producer turn guests' own vacation photos and videos into a cinematic keepsake. Evermore Bay Your Way – Designed for families and groups of up to 20 guests, this private summer day on the bay features a reserved beachfront gathering space, hosted family activities and lawn games, an evening Duffy Boat cruise, and a private fire pit experience with s'mores — a carefree day built for connection and memories that last well beyond the tan lines.

– Designed for families and groups of up to 20 guests, this private summer day on the bay features a reserved beachfront gathering space, hosted family activities and lawn games, an evening Duffy Boat cruise, and a private fire pit experience with s'mores — a carefree day built for connection and memories that last well beyond the tan lines. Evermore Bay Open Swim – This complimentary offering invites advanced swimmers to start the day with movement and momentum. With morning light and calm waters, it's a rare chance to have Evermore Bay almost entirely to yourself.

Conrad Orlando at Evermore's experiences include:

Sculpted in Sand – Elevate traditional sandcastle building with expert-led instruction that transforms beachside creativity into unforgettable family memories.

– Elevate traditional sandcastle building with expert-led instruction that transforms beachside creativity into unforgettable family memories. Timeless Tides Portraits – Capture the magic of golden hour with a professionally curated family photography session set against the backdrop of Evermore Bay.

– Capture the magic of golden hour with a professionally curated family photography session set against the backdrop of Evermore Bay. Critter Connections – Enjoy a private wildlife encounter in the comfort of your suite led by expert handlers from Gatorland for a one-of-a-kind Florida experience.

– Enjoy a private wildlife encounter in the comfort of your suite led by expert handlers from Gatorland for a one-of-a-kind Florida experience. Take "Flight" – Embark on an immersive beverage journey through Conrad Orlando at Evermore's signature cocktail concepts, including Apéro, Ceiba and Papaya Club, while exploring the artistry and stories behind each pour.

– Embark on an immersive beverage journey through Conrad Orlando at Evermore's signature cocktail concepts, including Apéro, Ceiba and Papaya Club, while exploring the artistry and stories behind each pour. Lakeside Luxe Charter – Discover the natural beauty of Orlando's Butler Chain of Lakes aboard a private charter with a dedicated captain and a customizable itinerary tailored to guest interests.

– Discover the natural beauty of Orlando's Butler Chain of Lakes aboard a private charter with a dedicated captain and a customizable itinerary tailored to guest interests. Oasis Lounging – Relax poolside or beachside in a private cabana complete with premium amenities, personalized service and uninterrupted views of Evermore Bay.

– Relax poolside or beachside in a private cabana complete with premium amenities, personalized service and uninterrupted views of Evermore Bay. In Full Bloom Ritual at Conrad Spa Orlando – This multi-sensory experience, featuring a personalized selection of floral essences, aura cleansing, full-body scrub, massage with tropical-flower-infused organic oils and more, invites guests on a revitalizing journey designed to restore both body and mind.

– This multi-sensory experience, featuring a personalized selection of floral essences, aura cleansing, full-body scrub, massage with tropical-flower-infused organic oils and more, invites guests on a revitalizing journey designed to restore both body and mind. Theme Park Experiences – Experience Orlando's most sought-after attractions through a personalized, privately guided tour. Whether it's wait times, must-see shows or one-of-a-kind experiences, the concierge team helps custom plan the perfect day for any group. Tickets required for entry to all theme parks.

– Experience Orlando's most sought-after attractions through a personalized, privately guided tour. Whether it's wait times, must-see shows or one-of-a-kind experiences, the concierge team helps custom plan the perfect day for any group. Signature Bioluminescence Immersion – Explore Florida's natural wonders after dark with a short trip to the coast to visit one of the best places to see bioluminescence in the United States. In summer, waterways illuminate with a neon-blue sparkle, while in winter, comb jellies emit a shimmering glow, creating an unforgettable evening adventure year-round.

Evermore Orlando Resort offers travelers residential hospitality with Evermore Residences, featuring vacation homes with personalized ameni-prties and premium service, and the ultimate in luxury with the AAA Five Diamond, world-class Conrad Orlando at Evermore. Located just minutes from Orlando's world-famous attractions, the modern luxury resort continues to expand its portfolio of experiences that bring people together, pairing distinctive programming with accommodations designed for every type of traveler.

For more information about Evermore Signature Experiences, or to reserve a stay at Evermore Orlando Resort or Conrad Orlando at Evermore, visit EvermoreResort.com and ConradOrlando.com.

About Evermore Orlando Resort

Evermore Orlando Resort is a first-of-its-kind, thoughtfully built destination crafted to offer experience-collecting travelers more ways to stay and play. The resort offers two signature experiences: Conrad Orlando at Evermore, a world-class luxury hotel to anticipate your every need, and Evermore Residences, premium vacation homes purpose-built for large families and gatherings. The unique destination is enveloped within two Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf courses and showcases Evermore Bay, Orlando's first and only beach designed for both relaxation and recreation, featuring 8-acres of crystal-clear water and 20 acres of soft white sand all conveniently located right next door to Walt Disney World. Guests can dig into 13 different mouth-watering options, each with incredible service and exceptional value. The resort provides a plethora of experiences for families and all ages, such as paddleboarding and kayaking on Evermore Bay, playing classic games at the Arcade, complimentary fitness classes, exploring daily and seasonal events and activities at The Landing and on Boathouse Lawn, multiple sports courts including a basketball court, bocce ball and shuffleboard court, pickleball court, sandy volleyball court, and more. Learn more by visiting www.evermoreresort.com.

About Conrad Orlando at Evermore

Nestled in Evermore Orlando Resort, Conrad Orlando at Evermore is Central Florida's world-class AAA Five Diamond luxury hotel offering sophisticated design, elevated dining, family activities, attentive service to meet every need, and more. Along with upscale accommodations with breathtaking views, the 433-room hotel offers exclusive access to Evermore Bay, Orlando's only beach with eight acres of crystal-clear water and 20 acres of soft white sand, transformative wellness experiences at the Forbes Four-Star Conrad Spa Orlando, five unique dining offerings including contemporary rooftop Mexican cuisine at Ceiba with views of Disney fireworks to coastal-inspired Southern Italian cuisine at Sophia's Trattoria, educational programming and activities at Conrad Kids Club, a 24-hour fitness center and movement studio with specialty classes, access to highly acclaimed Grand Cypress Golf Club courses, more. Learn more by visiting www.conradorlando.com.

SOURCE Evermore Orlando Resort