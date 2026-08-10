Everpure Lands New Design Win with Second Top-Five Hyperscaler

Agreement validates Everpure's technology advantage for hyperscale workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpure (NYSE: P), the company revolutionizing storage and data management, today announced a design win and supply agreement with a second top-five hyperscaler. This milestone builds on Everpure's landmark hyperscaler design win announced in late 2024, further reinforcing the company's technological leadership and software-driven advantage.

Everpure continues its expansion into the large, newly addressable hyperscale market, using its advanced software-powered DirectFlash® technology to optimize hyperscale storage. Proven at the highest levels of scale, DirectFlash® enables hyperscalers to deploy a consistent and unified architecture across multiple performance tiers of their storage hierarchy. By delivering unmatched density, performance, and reliability, Everpure empowers hyperscalers to drastically lower operational costs while reclaiming vital power and rack space for AI and next-generation workloads.

"Our growing success in hyperscale environments is based upon a foundationally more advanced architecture and technology than legacy storage solutions," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO of Everpure. "Securing a design win with a second hyperscaler for our hyperscale solution signals strong recognition of the economic, operational and performance advantages of our DirectFlash® technology. DirectFlash® sets a new benchmark for efficiency, density, and performance for data storage at scale."

Everpure expects this design win to be a significant contributor to future revenue starting in fiscal year 2028 and beyond.

Additional Information

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Everpure's technology, products and services, business and market outlook, opportunities, strategies and technological trends, and statements relating to the agreement announced in this release with a leading hyperscale cloud provider, including the anticipated amount and timing of any revenue associated with that agreement. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ from the outcomes or results predicted include, among others, the risk that the customer does not order or deploy the volumes contemplated by the agreement, or does so on a delayed or reduced basis; Everpure's ability to deliver and support the solution on the anticipated schedule and at anticipated volumes, cost and margin; and those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.everpuredata.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in Everpure's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 10, 2026, and Everpure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Everpure

Everpure (NYSE: P) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.everpuredata.com.

Everpure, the Everpure P Logo, DirectFlash, and the marks on the Everpure Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Everpure, Inc. or its licensed subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at everpuredata.com/trademarks.

The release timing of any discussed functionality remains at Everpure's sole discretion. The information provided is not a commitment to deliver discussed functionality based on any timeline.

SOURCE Everpure