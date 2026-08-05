Every enduring field of medicine is built on clinical architecture.

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over decades, women's healthcare organized itself around three foundational pillars: reproduction, disease prevention, and longevity. Those pillars shaped research, residency training, standards of care, and ultimately the questions physicians learned to ask.

One pillar was never built.

Sexual health.

Not because women didn't need it.

Not because physicians didn't care.

Because medicine never developed the clinical architecture to support it.

In a peer-reviewed article published in the International Journal of Sexual Health, board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Michael Reed proposes it is time to begin building it.

Every enduring field of medicine has a clinical architecture. It gives researchers direction, educators a curriculum, clinicians a common language, and patients a place where their concerns belong.

Women's sexual health has had experts.

It has never had an address.

The Fourth Pillar is an invitation to finally build one.

Treatments exist. Dedicated clinicians exist. Important research is emerging. What has been missing is the clinical framework that unites those efforts into a coherent field of women's healthcare.

"The Fourth Pillar does not legitimize women. Women never needed legitimacy. It legitimizes the concerns they have been bringing to medicine for generations."

The Fourth Pillar does not replace the foundations of women's healthcare. It strengthens them by giving every discipline that already serves women a shared clinical architecture from which to teach, investigate, collaborate, and continue building.

When medicine builds a new pillar, everything downstream changes. Research gains direction. Education gains structure. Standards of care evolve. Physicians gain a common language. Patients gain a place where their concerns belong.

"Medicine builds its future by building its clinical architecture. The Fourth Pillar is an invitation to build one that women have deserved all along."

Women have carried these concerns for generations.

Now medicine has a framework to begin carrying them too.

The Fourth Pillar is not the finished structure.

It is the invitation to build it.

Publication

Reed MA. Beyond Reproduction and Disease: Proposing a Fourth Pillar of Women's Health as a Clinical Framework for Sexual Function, Intimacy, and Identity. International Journal of Sexual Health. 2026. . https://doi.org/10.1080/19317611.2026.2704787

SOURCE Dr Michael A Reed P.C.