Every Mile Matters: Hansei Solutions and Change Your Brain Foundation Celebrate Mental Health Month

Joint initiative aims to expand access to brain health treatment by turning steps into funding for care

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansei Solutions, the premier revenue cycle management provider specializing in behavioral health, and the Change Your Brain Foundation, an organization advancing mental health care through brain health scholarships, research, and education, today announced a strategic partnership in recognition of Mental Health Month. As part of the collaboration, the two organizations are launching the Miles for Mental Health Challenge—an initiative that turns every mile walked into funding for brain health treatment.

Miles for Mental Health Challenge

Throughout the month of May, employees from both organizations will participate in the Miles for Mental Health Challenge, staying active while supporting a shared cause. For every mile completed, Hansei Solutions will contribute funds to the Change Your Brain Foundation, helping more individuals access brain-based assessments, treatment, and critical mental health resources. The initiative reinforces a simple idea: every step can make a difference.

"Expanding access to quality mental health care requires both clinical innovation and scalable provider support," said Patrick Dunn, Chief Strategy Officer of Hansei Solutions. "Through this partnership, we're creating a meaningful way for our team and partners to stay active, support their own mental health, and help raise awareness and funding for those in need."

About the Partners

Hansei Solutions is the leading revenue cycle management partner for addiction and mental health providers, helping organizations secure accurate insurance reimbursement so they can focus on patient care and serve more individuals in need of treatment. With over a decade of experience and advanced technology, Hansei enables providers to optimize revenue, ensure compliance, and achieve sustainable growth.

The Change Your Brain Foundation builds on this work by funding research, advancing education, and expanding access to brain-based evaluation, imaging, and integrative care—promoting a more personalized approach to mental health. By championing the idea that mental health is brain health, the Foundation equips individuals, families, and communities with tools to improve outcomes, reduce suffering, and unlock human potential.

Together, the organizations are united in a shared goal: removing barriers and delivering mental health care that is more accessible and affordable. By combining operational expertise with clinical innovation, the partnership aims to expand access to more personalized, effective treatment.

Learn More:

https://hanseisolutions.com/miles-for-mental-health-2026-turning-steps-into-impact/

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Hansei Solutions

[email protected]

(615) 265-6615

About Hansei Solutions

Hansei Solutions is the leading revenue cycle management partner for addiction and mental health providers. With over a decade of experience, advanced technology, and expert support, the organization helps providers optimize revenue, ensure compliance, and achieve sustainable growth—powered by the nation's largest privately held behavioral health claims dataset.

SOURCE Hansei Solutions