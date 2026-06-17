From regional startup to national leader: Hansei has scaled its behavioral health RCM services to providers across 42 states.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansei Solutions marks a decade of advancing behavioral health care — strategically growing into the nation's largest private third-party revenue cycle management partner for mental health and addiction treatment providers.

Since its founding in 2016, the company has helped over 300,000 patients secure access to behavioral healthcare treatment. Today, Hansei Solutions — with a team of more than 400 employees — collects more than $1.4 billion annually in reimbursements and recovered claims for providers across 42 states.

Hansei Solutions Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Access to Behavioral Health Treatment.

Better Billing, Better Access to Care

Revenue cycle management in addiction and mental health facilities has never been more challenging: claim denials, shifting payer requirements, and administrative burdens all pull time and resources away from patient care.

"From day one, Hansei was built on a simple belief: access to care starts with fair reimbursement. Ten years later, that belief hasn't changed — but the scale and urgency of the problem have only grown," said Erin Burke, Founder and CEO of Hansei Solutions.

Hansei Solutions was built to solve exactly that — with ethical, compliant billing practices that get providers paid accurately and on time, so they can stay focused on patient care.

"Revenue cycle management isn't an administrative function — it's the economic engine that determines whether care is accessible or out of reach. Hansei exists to help providers get paid fairly so more people can get the care they deserve — and that belief will carry us through the next decade," said Erin Burke.

The Next Decade of Growth

As behavioral healthcare continues to evolve, Hansei Solutions is committed to expanding its team of experts and advancing technology solutions. This combination of strategic partnership strengthens reimbursement performance, improves compliance, and helps providers grow their capacity to serve patients.

"We are proud of what we've built over the last decade, but we are even more excited about what lies ahead," said Patrick Dunn, Chief Strategy Officer of Hansei Solutions. "Hansei remains committed to expanding access to care, strengthening our partners, and driving meaningful change across the communities we serve. Ten years is a milestone worth celebrating, but for us, it's also the beginning of the next chapter."

Learn More: https://hanseisolutions.com/hansei-solutions-celebrating-a-decade-of-expanding-access-to-care/

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Hansei Solutions

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(615) 265-6615

About Hansei Solutions

Hansei Solutions is the leading revenue cycle management partner for addiction and mental health providers. With over a decade of experience, advanced technology, and expert support, the organization helps providers optimize revenue, ensure compliance, and achieve sustainable growth—powered by the nation's largest privately held behavioral health claims dataset.

SOURCE Hansei Solutions