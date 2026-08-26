Everyone can play a part to help end hunger this Hunger Action Month

Feeding America's September campaign unites neighbors, volunteers, and advocates to ensure every community thrives

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, people across the country stand alongside their neighbors facing hunger during Hunger Action Month to strengthen their communities and help ensure everyone has access to the food they need to thrive. As the cost of essentials like groceries and energy continue to put pressure on household budgets, Feeding America is calling on the nation to join in collective action to play their part in helping increase access to food for everyone.

According to the latest data available from Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap study, 48 million people, including more than 14 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2024, the highest level since 2014. With rural and Southern communities facing the deepest strain, and federal nutrition support in decline, the need to act has never been greater.

"Together we can end hunger," said Denis McDonough, CEO of Feeding America. "It takes people looking out for each other, especially now, as so many families are navigating difficult tradeoffs necessitated by high food prices. This Hunger Action Month, we're asking everyone to show up for their neighbors facing hunger and play their part. Whether you give, volunteer, speak up or support your community in another way, your action matters. When neighbors care for neighbors, we strengthen our communities."

Throughout September, the nationwide Feeding America network will mobilize partners, donors, volunteers and advocates around the campaign theme "Play Your Part," highlighting how individual actions, from growing and donating food to packing meals and advocating for policy change, connect into something larger.

The campaign will spotlight how people are strengthening their communities, including Feeding Southwest Virginia volunteers Nadine and Jane. After retiring, Nadine began volunteering weekly to help food bank visitors choose nutritious groceries that fit their lives. Meanwhile, Jane uses her artistic talents to support an initiative to encourage Roanoke, Virginia to plant public fruit-bearing trees to increase local food access. Both show how everyone can find their own unique way to give back.

Hunger Action Day falls on September 29, when Feeding America will release the 2026 Elevating Voices: Insights Report, an annual, nationally representative survey of the experiences, concerns and policy views of people facing hunger in the United States.

People across the country can get involved by donating, volunteering at a local food bank, or taking action at HungerActionMonth.org.

Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America unites the country ensuring everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation's most effective food distribution systems driving immediate impact today—and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters united with the unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America