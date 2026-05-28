Everything But The House (EBTH) to Launch Jewelers Mutual® Group Care Program

New Offering Elevates Buyer Confidence & Supports Growing Circular Economy

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything But The House (EBTH), a leading curated marketplace for pre-owned goods, today announced a new collaboration with Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913. Through this relationship, EBTH bidders will soon have access to jewelry care plan options designed to help protect and maintain their purchases.

The addition of jewelry care plan options reflects EBTH's continued commitment to elevating the resale experience for collectors and everyday buyers alike. As consumer interest in estate jewelry continues to grow, EBTH is expanding services that help buyers feel greater confidence when purchasing pre-owned pieces.

"At EBTH, we believe unique and remarkable items deserve remarkable second lives," said James Ferguson, Chief Commercial Officer at Everything But The House. "By offering jewelry care plan options through our collaboration with Jewelers Mutual Group, we're giving bidders additional peace of mind when purchasing estate and pre-owned pieces. This offering aligns perfectly with our commitment to extending the lifecycle of exceptional items."

EBTH connects millions of bidders to authenticated, expertly curated goods spanning fine jewelry, luxury timepieces, collectibles, and home décor. By integrating jewelry care plan offerings into the digital auction experience, buyers will be able to seamlessly add protection designed to help cover repair needs resulting from accidental damage and everyday wear, depending on plan terms.

"Resale continues to play an increasingly important role in the jewelry industry," said Mike Alexander, President at Jewelers Mutual Group. "We are pleased to work with EBTH to provide jewelry care plan solutions that help customers protect and maintain the pieces they've selected—whether vintage, heirloom, or contemporary."

The collaboration —launching this summer— reflects broader consumer trends toward sustainability and thoughtful consumption. Fine jewelry is crafted to endure for generations and uniquely positioned to thrive within the resale marketplaces. With the addition of jewelry care plan options, EBTH buyers can further extend the longevity of their purchases, reinforcing principles of reuse, stewardship, and responsible ownership that define the circular economy.

For EBTH, the relationship represents a continued investment in elevating the digital auction experience, pairing trusted curation with value-added services that meet evolving customer expectations.

The Jewelry Care Plan by Jewelers Mutual Group is offered by a member of the Jewelers Mutual Group, either JM Care Plan, Inc. or JM Care Plan Services, Inc. Exclusions and limitations apply. For specific plan details, refer to the Terms and Conditions.

ABOUT EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE (EBTH)

Founded in 2008, Everything But The House (EBTH) reimagined the traditional estate sale by bringing it online. Today, it is a premier full-service consignment marketplace connecting sellers with an engaged global audience of over 3 million registered users. Driven by a passion for the rare and remarkable, EBTH sells more than 315,000 lots and generates over $100 million in sales annually. With expert curation, valuation, and white-glove services, EBTH is redefining how the world shops—and sells—secondhand.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 39 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2025. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Miami, and Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

SOURCE Everything But The House