Everything But The House (EBTH) Announces Online Auction of Matthew Perry's Personal Estate

Portion of Proceeds to Benefit The Matthew Perry Foundation

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything But The House (EBTH) is honored to announce an upcoming online auction featuring the personal estate of the late Matthew Perry.

Running from June 12 through June 21, this highly anticipated event will feature more than 190 items from the former Friends star's personal collection. This sale represents the premier opportunity for bidders to secure a piece of the late icon's history while giving these extraordinary treasures a second life.

"We are profoundly honored to be entrusted with items from Matthew Perry's personal estate and to support a cause as crucial as The Matthew Perry Foundation," said Jacquie Denny, Co-founder of Everything But The House. "Honoring the legacy of such a notable figure and his mission of advocacy is not something we take lightly."

A portion of the proceeds from this sale will be contributed directly to The Matthew Perry Foundation to support its ongoing fight to end the stigma of addiction through collective commitment and investment in the people, programs, and partnerships that make recovery possible. By replacing stigma and shame with care, community, and science, the Foundation continues Perry's mission to transform the way society understands and responds to addiction. "Since our founding, EBTH has been built on the belief that every family deserves their history to be handled with care and compassion," Denny continued. "Protecting a legacy of this scale requires a deep level of expertise and respect. We are committed to giving these cherished items a second life while honoring Matthew's enduring impact on the world."

Auction Details at a Glance

Platform: Everything But The House (EBTH.com)

Everything But The House (EBTH.com) Dates: June 12 – June 21

June 12 – June 21 Inventory: 190+ items from Matthew Perry's personal estate

190+ items from Matthew Perry's personal estate Beneficiary: Portion of proceeds contributed to The Matthew Perry Foundation

About Everything But The House (EBTH)

Founded in 2008, Everything But The House (EBTH) reimagined the traditional estate sale by bringing it online. Today, it is a premier full-service consignment marketplace connecting sellers with an engaged global audience of over 3 million registered users. Driven by a passion for the rare and remarkable, EBTH sells more than 315,000 lots and generates over $100 million in sales annually. With expert curation, valuation, and white-glove services, EBTH is redefining how the world shops—and sells—secondhand.

About The Matthew Perry Foundation

The Matthew Perry Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people struggling with substance use disorder find access to compassionate, evidence-based treatment and recovery support. Founded in honor of actor and advocate Matthew Perry, the Foundation continues his mission to transform the way society understands and responds to addiction, replacing stigma and shame with care, community, and science. For more information, visit MatthewPerryFoundation.org and follow @MatthewPerryFoundation on social media.

SOURCE Everything But The House